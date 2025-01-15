Liverpool are now preparing a bid to sign a new defender for Arne Slot as they look to beat Manchester United to him in the transfer windows ahead, with his talent having left Reds chiefs impressed, according to a fresh report.

Liverpool facing rebuild

Though currently top of the Premier League, there is no doubt that Arne Slot's side will have to be active in upcoming transfer windows in order to keep their place among England's and Europe's elite.

They have already begun planning for the future in some areas, with Giorgi Mamardashvili being signed last summer to join the club in 2025 as the long term replacement for Alisson, who is now 32-years-old.

There will also need to be change in the frontline, with Darwin Núñez continuing to underwhelm and both summer signing Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota injury prone, leaving Slot's side light in attack at times.

Then there is the well-publicised contract concern, with all of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold becoming free agents this summer as things stand and set to rob Liverpool of three of their key men should they not agree new deals.

Though there is hope that at least Van Dijk stays, nothing has been announced yet, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has already been the subject of one bid from Real Madrid this winter, with Los Blancos confident of landing him either now or in the summer.

But there is another key area that Liverpool are now looking to upgrade on, and to that end they are ready to splash the cash.

Liverpool ready bid for left-back

That comes as a fresh report out of Italy claims that Liverpool are now prepared to offer €40m (£33.7m) to sign fullback Patrick Dorgu amid interest from Manchester United and Napoli.

One major concern this season for the Reds has been the form of left back Andy Robertson this season, with the Scot well below his historic best and the need for a new left-back at Anfield drawn into sharp focus.

They have been strongly linked with moves for Premier League pair Milos Kerkez and Antonee Robinson, but now appear to have moved away from the duo in favour of a more explosive option in the form of Dorgu.

Dubbed an "elite team player" with "immense physicality" and a "top mentality" by Analyst DanielScouting on X, Dorgu has been used mostly as a right-winger by Lecce so far this season, but is comfortable playing at left-back too having done so for much of his career and for the national team.

He is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, with Manchester United the latest to be keeping tabs on him after interest from Tottenham in the summer.

Dorgu's senior career by position Position Appearances Left Back 70 Left Wing 15 Right Wing 11

Now though, Liverpool could beat them both to his signature. As per the report, Liverpool have "prepared a €40m investment’’ to sign the Danish international. They add that they have scouted him on four occasions so far this season and that FSG officials have "been left convinced by the 20-year-old" based on what they have seen.

Any deal at that fee would represent Lecce's biggest ever sale, but could prove a bargain should Dorgu be able to deliver on his immense potential, with the 20-year-old able to replace Robertson for the next decade at Anfield.