Fulham are now getting closer to losing a member of Marco Silva's squad this January, according to one report, as discussions progress over a potential sale.

Fulham flying high

Fulham are enjoying an excellent campaign under Silva, with the Cottagers going to start 2025 in the top half of the Premier League, and they could yet threaten the European places come the end of the campaign.

The west London side have recovered from losing both Joao Palhinha and Tosin in the summer transfer window, adding quality across the board to improve their squad despite such major players departing.

Silva had nothing but praise for his summer signings after the win over Chelsea, a result that made it 10 London derbies unbeaten for Fulham. "The players who have come in have settled really well and the help from the players that we already had was big for them", the Portuguese coach explained.

"The progression has been really great from ourselves. The way we are responding."

Now though, that good feeling around Craven Cottage could come crashing down midseason.

Fulham in danger of losing star creator

That comes as reports in Brazil, relayed by Sport Witness, claim that Palmeiras are progressing in talks over a move to sign Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira in the winter window.

The Fulham man has been long-linked with a move away, and quizzed on his future Silva refused to rule out a sale, though he stressed his importance to Fulham.

“He’s very important for us, I won’t hide it. He’s a different player, a player who gives us other things”, he explained, before adding "this Palmeiras thing isn’t for a conversation between me and him."

Indeed, Andreas is the key creator for Silva's side, with no other player in the Cottagers squad, with only Alex Iwobi providing more shot creating actions than the Brazilian, while only Tom Cairney and Reiss Nelson average more per 90 minutes (having played more than one game).

Andreas Pereira: Fulham's key creator (as of 29th December) Stat Squad rank Shot Creating Actions 71 2nd Shot Creating Actions per 90 5.4 3rd Key Passes per 90 2.83 1st Progressive passes per 90 5.25 5th

It had been reported last week that Palmeiras had tabled a £16m bid for the midfielder, and that they were willing to increase that to almost £18m to get a deal done.

Now, the player who Silva has previously hailed as "outstanding" is reportedly closer than ever to an exit, with fresh reports claiming that "Palmeiras president Leila Pereira is ‘confident of the deal’" and that ‘negotiations [are] progressing’, albeit slowly.

It is added that there is no agreement yet between the two sides, but that Palmeiras are "optimistic of getting this operation over the line in the upcoming window".

Any departure would come as a major blow to the Cottagers, who have a chance at European football next season on current form. However, given Pereira's outspoken desire to leave in the future, combined with his current £50,000-a-week deal coming to an end in 2026 and Fulham's recent history of replacing their key men and still growing, a sale may well be the best outcome for the long term future of the club.