West Ham are looking at alternatives to Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri, with a couple of other Irons full-backs also out of contract next summer.

Steidten looking at new defenders this January

Lead by technical director Tim Steidten, the east Londoners and their board are said to be working on plans for the looming January window. Just over two weeks remains until the transfer market reopens for business, and as reported by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham's recruitment team are expected to be busy.

Most reports have indicated that a striker is Steidten's top transfer priority at West Ham, leading to links with £15 million Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy as they work with what's been called a limited budget (ExWHUemployee).

However, there are also suggestions that West Ham are looking at new full-back options. Coufal's contract with the club expires in 2025 and is 31-years-old, meaning David Moyes' side may have to start considering the future where he's concerned.

Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson are also set to leave next summer when their own deals run out, prompting reports that West Ham could look to sign new names in the winter. One player who's now been linked is Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton could be tempted into Walker-Peters sale

TalkSPORT and their journalist Alex Crook have an update on the matter this week, claiming the Englishman could well leave St. Mary;s Stadium despite his excellent 2023/2024 in the Championship.

Walker-Peters is described as being one of Russell Martin's "standout" performers, yet his contract is due up in 2024. This could motivate the Saints to do a deal for him in January.

The east Londoners are eyeing a move for him next month, and Southampton "could be tempted" to sell Walker-Peters as West Ham target him. TalkSPORT claim a suitable bid would turn their heads, as Moyes and co look for alternatives to Coufal and Emerson.

The 26-year-old can play on either the right of left flank, making him a pretty enticing candidate given he could depart for an affordable fee as well.

Martin, commenting on the player's form in England's second tier, called Walker-Peters a "beautiful footballer". Meanwhile, BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore claimed the former Spurs ace is simply "integral" to what Southampton are doing right now.

"I wonder how important he's become," said Blackmore (via The BBC). "You look at what happened in the summer [rumoured transfer interest] and you just wonder by the end of the season how important keeping him will have been. He's such an integral part of what they're doing. It's almost like the team is built around him to get the most out of him."

Walker-Peters is homegrown, in form and yet to even hit his peak. We believe the defender's contract situation should make him a priority target for West Ham if they want more quality full-backs to choose from.