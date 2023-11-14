Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could be dealt a major blow in the January transfer window as interest continues to circulate in one of his star men, according to a recent report.

Celtic hit Aberdeen for six...

Last Sunday, Celtic replied in emphatic fashion to their 6-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano by dishing out a 6-0 battering of their own against Aberdeen at Parkhead to move eight points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

Yang Hyun-jun, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma and David Turnbull were among the scorers on the day while striker Oh Hyeon-gyu netted a brace, as the Hoops ran riot in front of a capacity home crowd, putting to bed any notion of a European hangover creeping into their domestic endeavours.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Celtic boss Rodgers took pride in his squad's resilience to bounce back from a bruising loss in Madrid by thumping Aberdeen, as he stated via BBC Sport: "I said beforehand there was pain in the week. But good teams always take the opportunity to bounce back quick and I thought we did that.

"We started well, scored some wonderful goals and could have had more - the goalkeeper had a couple of wonderful saves. Some of the movement and combination play was excellent."

Japan international Furuhashi suffered a nasty head collision with Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic and had to be substituted during the affair, sparking concern at the time due to the speed and nature of the clash between the pair, as per The Daily Record.

Now, Celtic have broken off for international duty and will return against Motherwell at home on November 25th. Despite the calm nature of the international break, the Hoops may now have cause for further concern regarding Furuhashi as his services are now being courted elsewhere.

Brentford keen on Kyogo Furuhashi

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Brentford are eyeing Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and could look to move for the potent striker if Ivan Toney is sold in the January transfer window.

Kyogo Furuhashi at Celtic - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 101 Goals 62 Assists 12

Union Berlin are also mooted to be keen on Kyogo; however, Celtic are in no rush to sell the 28-year-old, who is said to be very happy at Parkhead.

On the other hand, Brentford striker Toney is being sought after by Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal, and it is said that his current employers will demand a fee of around £100 million for the England international, which could then dictate their bid for Celtic's star man.

Nevertheless, Furuhashi, who has previously been labelled "outstanding" by Ange Postecoglou, is already at a footballing giant of his own and recently signed a new four-year deal in Glasgow, which will also impact any potential suitors' chances of being able to land the former Vissel Kobe man in the near future.

Speculation has constantly surrounded the Japanese striker since moving to Celtic, which can only be a good thing from the Hoops' point of view as Furuhashi continues to deliver where it matters both domestically and in European competition.