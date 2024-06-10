Whilst potential incomings have been stealing the headlines in recent weeks, a Championship club are reportedly eyeing a move to sign a Liverpool gem who impressed at Wembley last season.

Liverpool transfer news

As the Arne Slot era gets underway, it's not just fresh faces walking through the Anfield doors that is likely to represent the change in a new chapter at Liverpool. Without Jurgen Klopp for the first time in nine years, the Reds could yet see certain players heading for summer departures, which could include the likes of Joe Gomez and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher enjoyed an excellent season last time out, stepping in for an extended period to complete the impossible task of replacing Alisson Becker. Proving once and for all that he's ready for a No 1 role, the Irishman may well find that away from Merseyside this summer.

He admitted in a recent interview with The Athletic: “I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No 1.”

He may not be the only academy graduate heading for the door, either. According to the Liverpool Echo, Hull City are now interested in signing James McConnell on loan this summer. The 19-year-old midfielder was among the youngsters who came on against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last season, before maintaining unerring composure to help Liverpool over the line, with the help of Virgil van Dijk's dramatic winner.

Now, McConnell could follow in the footsteps of both Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho, who both found their form in loan spells at Hull last season.

"Unbelievable" McConnell can continue Liverpool and Hull connection

Following the success of Carvalho and Morton, McConnell could become the third player to be loaned from Liverpool to the Tigers in the last year, representing a growing connection between the two clubs. The way Carvalho rediscovered his form was particularly impressive given that he found himself at a crossroads after an underwhelming spell at RB Leipzig.

The attacking midfielder went from his lacklustre time at Leipzig to notching nine goals and two assists in 20 Championship appearances at Hull in an environment that McConnell may now step into after impressing many, including reporter Bence Bocsak last season. Bocsak described the midfielder's performance as "unbelievable" after his Wembley cameo in February, posting on X.

In a deal that would go a long way in helping the Tigers' pursuit of a place in the Championship's top six, Liverpool could help another young gem develop by allowing McConnell to flourish elsewhere for the next 12 months.