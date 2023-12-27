Liverpool rebuilt incredibly well during the summer transfer window, welcoming Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to replace the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Fabinho in a midfield overhaul. Reaping the rewards ever since, the Reds now find themselves in a Premier League title race, leading the way against both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Even when in the middle of that title race, however, Liverpool have turned some of their attention towards next summer, when they could reportedly look to repeat their transfer trick by landing one particular European star and submitting a "monstrous offer" to his current club.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are undoubtedly back to their best under Jurgen Klopp after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season. But that's not to say they couldn't do with further improvements.

If they are to add trophies to their returned form, then Liverpool may well need to return to the transfer market for even more midfield talent. The last thing that those at Anfield will want is to endure a summer of panic once again in pursuit of reinforcements, and it appears FSG are already tempted by a big move.

According to Milan-based outlet Linterista, translated by Sport Witness, Inter are worried that Liverpool will come in with a "monstrous offer" to sign Nicolo Barella, forcing their hand to reach a new deal with the midfielder sooner rather than later.

The Italian's current contract is set to expire in 2026, meaning that he currently has just two years before he can leave the club on a free deal. The last thing that Inter want is to be backed into a corner and left with little choice but to accept an offer for Barella, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United all reportedly interested in landing his signature.

"Great" Barella would be an instant upgrade for Liverpool

There are not many players who could instantly make an incredible impact on Liverpool's new midfield, but Barella is certainly one of the few who could. There's even an argument that he would be the Reds' best option in the middle of the park. Barella's stats this season compared to the current options at Anfield certainly suggest as much.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Passes into final third Goals + Assists Nicolo Barella 35 152 113 5 Alexis Mac Allister 15 80 57 2 Dominik Szoboszlai 51 108 65 4 Curtis Jones 10 31 28 1

Even when not at his best, Barella has earned the praise of those in Italy, with Christian Vieri telling Bobo TV via FCInterNews: "Barella isn’t at his best. But that’s okay, I don’t see this as a big problem. Inzaghi now has a very strong bench. So this season, if Barella is tired, he gets to rest and Frattesi plays in his stead. I always considered Barella a great midfielder. In my opinion, he remains a point of reference for the manager.”

With that said, it's no wonder Inter are concerned over the possibility of the likes of Liverpool presenting an offer for their midfielder, given his clear ability in the middle of the park.