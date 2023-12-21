Tottenham are reportedly chasing a very highly-rated young star for manager Ange Postecoglou, with one report now detailing talks with his agents.

Spurs transfer plans for January

Assited by new technical director Johan Lange, who is set for his transfer window at the club soon, chairman Daniel Levy and the Dane are beginning to work on winter signings.

Postecoglou has publicly admitted that Spurs are moving behind-the-scenes, as he outlines the importance of being active early on in January. Ahead of a busy month of fixtures, the Australian wants new players through the door to help Spurs fight past what will be a tough, tough period.

"It is challenging, [but] the reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's January business recently (via Standard Sport).

"We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree. Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January.

"It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

Spurs, according to recent reports, are keen to sign both a centre-back and left-winger. Talks have already been held over Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo (as per Rob Guest of football.london), and there are reports Spurs could sign Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus. Sticking with the wide areas, one very exciting prospect who Tottenham are extremely keen on is FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji.

Spurs hold Bardghji talks

According to 90min, Tottenham have held talks with the agents of Bardghji as Copenhagen green-light his sale. The 18-year-old, who starred in Copenhagen's 4-3 defeat to Man United in the Champions League earlier this term, is being chased by half the Premier League as well.

Indeed, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on Bardghji with a view to moving.

While Mauricio Pochettino's side are thought to be most keen on the teenager, it is far from a done deal as many other clubs are still in with a chance of landing him. Bardghji is a wanted man in Europe as well, with Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Marseille, Monaco, Napoli and PSV Eindhoven all showing interest.

Branded 'the Swedish Messi', he is viewed as one of his nation's most exciting young stars right now.

“He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination," said Roger Franzen.

"He has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It's incredibly difficult to take the ball off him. He is good one-on-one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well.

“That makes him very difficult to read for the defenders. Will he go right or left? It makes him difficult to handle.”