A foreign club have "received two proposals" from Everton ahead of the potential signing of a "dangerous" player at the club, according to a fresh claim from Fabrizio Romano.

Everton transfer news

The Blues are impressing greatly under David Moyes, with the Scot completely turning things around since replacing Sean Dyche as manager last month. Saturday's 4-0 win at home to Leicester City further suggested that they won't be in danger of relegation from the Premier League this season.

Everton could look to do some late business in the January transfer window, too, with Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi linked with a move to Goodison Park. He has found it tough to enjoy regular starts in 2024/25, due to the inspired form of Chris Wood leading the line.

The Merseysiders are also believed to have been given the opportunity to sign AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, with the Serie A giants in need of generating funds to ease their finances. They are far from the only club to be in the race, though.

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has had to make do with a squad role this season, falling down the pecking order, and the Englishman is reportedly open to the idea of moving to Everton late in the day.

Taking to X, Romano claims that Freiburg have "received two proposals" from Everton for attacking midfielder Merlin Rohl, as they look to strike a deal before Monday's deadline, but his current club have turned them down and are set to keep the player after talks.

It appears as though Everton will be unsuccessful in their attempts to snap up the 22-year-old, but if things change suddenly, he could be a fantastic addition for Moyes.

Rohl is a young player with so much long-term potential, having already bagged nine goal contributions (three goals and six assists) in 50 appearances for Freiburg.

He hasn't been without admirers over the years, too, with Antonio Di Salvo describing him as "dangerous" and Christian Streich saying of him: "Merlin's taking big strides after his injury troubles. He's got pace, great movement. He can be a real difference-maker, and he completely identifies with the club."

While Everton's aforementioned 4-0 triumph over Leicester suggests that all is well in an attacking sense, more firepower is definitely required in the final third, which is where Rohl could be an ideal signing.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, the German can also excel on the right wing, so he would be a versatile addition who could help take the Blues up another gear. Should a transfer not happen in this window, they should look to bring him in this summer instead.