A club are believed to be planning a new £10m bid to seal the services of an "outstanding" Celtic player, according to a new transfer update.

Latest Celtic news

The Hoops are preparing for the visit of Motherwell on Boxing Day, but they may have to make do without attacking hero Nicolas Kuhn.

The 24-year-old is struggling with an injury that kept him out of last Sunday's 0-0 draw at Dundee United - a game in which his creativity and goal threat were missed - with Brendan Rodgers confirming as much, saying: "I don’t know how long Nicolas will be out for. Hopefully it’s not long term. He felt a problem with his knee and then he felt a twinge on Saturday."

Away from the injuries, transfers in and outs continue to do the rounds at Celtic, with left-back Alexandre Bernabei looking increasingly likely to seal a permanent exit away from the Scottish Premiership champions in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Stephen Welsh is another player who could be on his way out of the Parkhead exit door next month, with the 24-yeafr-old struggling to be a regular this season. A loan offer from KV Mechelen could be accepted for his signature. Now, another Hoops departure could also be on the cards, following a new update.

Bid planned for "outstanding" £10m Celtic ace

According to The Daily Mail's reliable reporter Stephen McGowan, Atlanta United are preparing a £10m bid for Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi, with the MLS side attempting to make a move for him in the summer, too.

They were "offered no encouragement" at that point, however, and are now hoping that an improved offer could be enough to prise the Japanese away from Parkhead.

It goes without saying that losing Kyogo would be an enormous blow for Celtic, considering he has become one of the club's most influential attacking players in recent years.

The 29-year-old has scored 81 goals in 156 appearances for the Hoops, which is a superb return, also registering 18 assists for good measure. Former manager Ange Postecoglou was also a great admirer of the striker, saying of him last year:

"You look at him, the size he is and the players he is against, and he doesn’t shirk any of it. He puts the opposition under pressure, he’s so clever with movement and he wants to be front and centre when the opportunities are there. He was outstanding and has been from the moment he joined this club."

Hopefully, Kyogo's head isn't turned by a move to the MLS at this stage in his career, instead preferring to keep Celtic enjoying trophy glory for the foreseeable future.

He is still contracted at Parkhead until the summer of 2027, so there is no need for the Hoops to consider cashing in on him, with that decision not having to be made until the end of the current season, at the very earliest.