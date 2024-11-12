Newcastle could be set to lose a member of Eddie Howe's squad as it has been revealed that one club are set to step up their pursuit ahead of the January transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle United's mixed Premier League start

Two consecutive wins have helped arrest a poor run of form for Eddie Howe's side and moved them back to the edge of the European spots in the Premier League.

An impressive 1-0 win over Arsenal was backed up by a 3-1 win over surprise packages Nottingham Forest, moving the Magpies up to 8th ahead of the latest international break. They are part of a logjam of clubs in the top half, with Newcastle just a point behind Arsenal, Chelsea, Forest and Brighton and one of three teams on 18 points after a quarter of the season played.

It follows a tricky summer for Howe and co., which saw them struggle to sign the calibre of player that they wanted, most notably missing out on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi after having several bids turned down.

But despite some misfortune with injuries, they have remained well in contention for a return to the Champions League next season and will be hoping that they can use the January transfer window to add some depth to their ranks, with a right-winger believed to be a priority at St James' Park.

However, they could be set to get weaker before they get stronger.

Club intensify efforts to sign Newcastle ace

That comes as a report from Argentina claims that River Plate are stepping up their efforts to sign Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron in January as they look to strengthen their own attack.

Almiron has been used sparingly so far this season by Howe, with the 30-year-old starting just one game in the Premier League alongside four substitute appearances.

Miguel Almiron (all competitions 24/25) Appearances 7 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 0

He was described as "unique" by the Newcastle boss 12 months ago, but has since been pushed down the pecking order.

"He's a unique footballer. I don’t think there's anyone better at doing what he does - all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof," Howe explained after a win against Burnley.

But his exit cannot be ruled out given the football on offer at Newcastle.

Now, Argentinian outlet Soy del Millo (via Sport Witness) claims that River Plate are making an approach to sign him in "a formal and concrete manner", while Almiron, who has been a River Plate fan all of his life, would be open to a departure from St James' Park given his lack of game time.

It is added that Newcastle would demand "close to €18m" to let him leave in January. Roughly £15m, it would be a fee that smashes the Argentinian side's record signing and is therefore unlikely to be met - with a compromise the most likely outcome.

But with Newcastle themselves keen to sign another right-winger and money remaining tight on Tyneside, a deal to sell Almiron may well be the best outcome for all parties, and that cash could be put towards a more regular starter for Eddie Howe's side amid links to the likes of Bryan Mbeumo.