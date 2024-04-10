As Southampton fight for promotion, the outcome of their fight looks set to have consequences on their transfer activity this summer, with one player potentially heading for the exit door.

Southampton transfer news

If the Saints go up, then they should be in for an enjoyable summer, with incomings arguably far easier to convince when able to offer Premier League football. Should they fail to reach the top flight, however, then questions will undoubtedly come over their ability to keep hold of players. We saw the damage that losing their Premier League place did last season, with James Ward-Prowse leaving, and this summer may be no different.

Related Southampton must drop star who had fewer touches than Bazunu v Blackburn Russell Martin could now axe this Southampton star who managed less touches than Gavin Bazunu versus Blackburn Rovers.

Either way, the rumour mill is already underway. According to reports, Southampton are following Vizela captain Samu ahead of a potential summer switch, whilst Karamoko Dembele has also been linked with a move to St Mary's in the coming months. Both players would improve Russell Martin's squad, with the latter a player who has been tipped for great things since he first broke through at Celtic, before now starring on loan at Blackpool from Brest.

Away from incomings, however, the Saints could lose a player who once cost them €10m (£9m). According to Fotomac, relayed by Sport Witness, Galatasaray have made contact to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap from Southampton this summer in what is described as a surprise transfer.

The central defender has endured a frustrating spell on loan at PSV Eindhoven this season, having been hit with injuries and a lack of game time in the Netherlands. Now though, he looks set to be offered a lifeline in the form of a permanent move away from St Mary's and a fresh start altogether at Galatasaray.

Bella-Kotchap has reportedly welcomed the interest of the Turkish giants and doesn't want to return to England if Southampton fail to earn promotion from the Championship this season.

Southampton have decision to make on "fantastic" Bella-Kotchap

Whilst things haven't worked out for the 22-year-old at PSV, he still has plenty of potential and showed glimpses of that even as Southampton suffered relegation last season. The fact that the Saints have a player with such potential on their books makes promotion all the more important this season. If they go up, the German could still play a part in any success that Martin's side has.

The praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig certainly suggests that Southampton's forgotten man can quickly become a central part once more, should he decide to stay put this summer.

Meanwhile, logic suggests that the potential Bella-Kotchap has should at least attract an impressive fee if Southampton sell up this summer, with the Saints potentially making back what they initially splashed out. Only time will tell whether that will be the case when the summer window swings open in the coming months, however.