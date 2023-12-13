Manchester United could be given a chance to offload one of their first-team men in January after it emerged that a club has already been making tracks to try and secure his signature, according to a report.

Manchester United crash out of Champions League

On Wednesday, Manchester United suffered the fate of being knocked out of the Champions League after coming unstuck against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford, with a solitary goal from Kingsley Coman enough to ensure Erik Ten Hag's men departed the competition.

The surprise package of the group Copenhagen were able to see off Galatasaray in Group A's other fixture on the night, meaning that the Danes qualified for the Round of 16. At the same time, their Turkish opponents progressed to the Europa League's next phase at the expense of the Red Devils, capping an extremely disappointing European campaign for the Premier League giants.

As per TNT Sports via The Guardian, Ten Hag urged his squad to use the experience as a platform to learn from heading into future continental campaigns, as he said post-match: "Not regret, no. We didn’t make it, but we have to accept it. We have to learn from it. We played some good football in the Champions League. We have to take belief into the Premier League because we want to qualify again for the Champions League."

Now, focus at Old Trafford will turn to fixing their erratic form in the Premier League alongside planning potential incomings and outgoings to take place in the January transfer window. According to a fresh report, one Red Devils man could be offered a route out of the North West, which could potentially clear the way for arrivals to come in and revitalise Ten Hag's squad.

Eintracht Frankfurt make move for Donny van de Beek

According to 90min, Eintracht Frankfurt have moved early to try and sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is free to leave Old Trafford after being deemed surplus to requirements by Ten Hag. The outlet claim that the Bundesliga outfit would be willing to take the Netherlands international on a loan basis; meanwhile, further interest in his services is also present from Real Sociedad, Girona, Ajax, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Donny van de Beek's main strengths - (via WhoScored) Likes to shoot from distance Likes to play short passes Likes to tackle

In any temporary loan deal, the Red Devils would be keen to include an obligatory purchase option as they look to get the 26-year-old off the books; nevertheless, he is likely to complete a move away in January after a frustrating spell in England.

Since arriving in Manchester, Van de Beek, who has previously been hailed a "top-level player" while at Everton under Frank Lampard, has been a fringe player under Ole Gunner Solskjaer and now Ten Hag, making 62 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, registering just two goals and two assists (Van de Beek statistics - Transfermarkt).

Frequent injury issues have been a major thorn in Van de Beek's quest to become an important player at Manchester United and it comes as no surprise that both parties are now seemingly in the process of cutting ties.