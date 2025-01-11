As they potentially look to reward Arne Slot for an excellent start to life in the technical area, Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move to sign a key defensive reinforcement in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been a revelation under Slot - sitting top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings, even after a recent blip in their otherwise unstoppable form.

What makes a run of just one Premier League defeat in 19 games even more impressive is the fact that the Dutchman welcomed just two summer reinforcements in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili - who went straight back on loan to Valencia - and Federico Chiesa, who has struggled for fitness.

Instead of fresh faces, Liverpool's focus has seemingly been on keeping hold of current stars. However, even on that front, they have so far failed to extend deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who are all set to depart as free agents in the Reds' biggest nightmare as things stand.

With the January transfer window now open, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes certainly have some making up to do, which may yet see a fresh option emerge.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Loic Bade from Sevilla, who may have no choice but to sell their star defender amid their financial woes.

With a release clause of just €60m (£50m), it will be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to take action and welcome a reinforcement at the heart of their defence this month.

Given recent injuries to Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez - with the latter only just returning - signing another central defender wouldn't exactly be a bad idea as they pursue Premier League and Champions League glory this season.

"Elite" Bade would push Liverpool over the line

After Jarell Quansah left the pitch through illness in the early stages of their recent defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool were forced to turn towards Wataru Endo to enter the equation and sit next to Virgil van Dijk rather than risk Konate fresh back from the sidelines.

Whilst the midfielder is experienced in the role, it remains unnatural and not the option that potential champions-elect should be turning to after just two absentees. Instead, Bade should emerge.

The Frenchman has been on the rise for some time and very much looks destined for the top of European football, which could yet feature a permanent trip to Anfield. Described as an "elite talent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig in 2021, Bade has only gone up further levels ever since.

Now 24 years old, the defender should be approaching the peak of his powers and ready to become a champion away from Sevilla.