Manchester United could now agree to let one star leave immediately after it emerged that a fresh club had made an approach to sign him, despite the English transfer window being closed.

Man Utd and INEOS making cuts to squad

January only saw Manchester United bring in two new faces, but much of the discussions surrounded who would exit Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim looked to turn around the dreadful start to his tenure in charge of the Red Devils.

Arriving with the club firmly in the bottom half of the Premier League, the Portuguese coach has seen his side win just four of his first 13 top flight games in charge, a run of form that leaves them sitting 13th and with any dreams of European football next season all but over.

Ruben Amorim's Man Utd tenure to date (Premier League) Games 13 Wins 4 Losses 7 Points per game 1.08 Goals scored per game 1.23 Goals conceded per game 1.69

The key focus of the winter window therefore was on trimming down the squad and the wage bill, something that the club did to good effect.

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa in a loan move that will see the midlands outfit pay a minimum of 75% of his wages, a sum that could rise to 90% based on performances, while they also have an option to buy Manchester United's highest earner for £40m this summer.

Meanwhile, Antony completed a loan move to Betis, where they are also thought to be paying in excess of 80% of his wages, with the pair saving Manchester United significant sums in the second half of the season.

And the cut-throat decision-making could be set to continue despite the transfer window having now shut.

INEOS willing to let Casemiro leave Man Utd immediately

That comes according to a journalist in Brazil [via Sport Witness], who points to a potential Man Utd exit for midfielder Casemiro in the coming weeks.

The Brazilian was hailed as "magnificent" by former manager Erik ten Hag, but has hardly featured for Amorim. He has not started a game in 2025 and has been an unused substitute on 12 occasions across all competitions, underlining his mammoth fall from grace.

Though he did not depart in January, a move could still be on the cards thanks to the fact that Brazil's transfer window remains open until the end of February. That has allowed Flamengo to make a late approach to sign the decorated midfielder, and it is claimed that manager Filipe Luis "has given his approval to sign the Brazil international".

INEOS are willing to let him depart and to make it easier to complete a deal, it is added that Manchester United are "ready to cover a large part of his salary to send him out on loan", with Casemiro currently among the club's highest earners on a mammoth £350,000 a week as things stand.

Though it is unclear how much the Red Devils would be willing to cover, it would likely have to be a significant sum to tempt Flamengo into trying to complete a deal for Casemiro, despite him being clearly unwanted by Amorim, who has recently taken to throwing young talent Toby Collyer on instead of his five-times Champions League winning midfielder.

Could a loan move be the best solution for all parties ahead of a permanent departure this summer?