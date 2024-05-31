Aston Villa have been handed a boost in their hunt for a new striker this summer, after a fresh report revealed the weak bargaining position his selling club find themselves in.

Villa building for Champions League

Unai Emery's success in the midlands saw him rewarded with a new contract after guiding the Villans into the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Now, they are already looking to the transfer market to help strengthen their newfound position as one of the Premier League's giants, and are putting the finishing touches on a move for Ross Barkley to help bolster their midfield.

They have been linked with interest in a new full-back, centre back, winger and striker this summer, but it is a move for a striker that seems the next most likely, and to that end they have been handed a surprise opportunity.

Villa handed pursuit in chase of striker

Earlier this week, Villa's interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri broke, with the Moroccan one of several options being considered to bolster their frontline and provide cover and competition for the electric Ollie Watkins amid their push for success in Europe.

Valued at around £25m, the Moroccan would offer a different type of striker to Watkins, with the fact that almost 25% of his career goals come via his head a clear demonstration of just what he would offer the Villans.

Once dubbed a "fantastic young forward" in the early stages of his career, En Nesyri has carved out a place for himself in Seville and has become an excellent all-round front man.

But he looks set to move on this summer, as the striker has just 12 months left to run on his £50,000 per week contract in the south of Spain, meaning that a deal should not be too difficult to complete for any interested party.

Villa's interest is being spearheaded by Sporting Director Monchi, who signed and worked with the Moroccan in Seville. The 26-year-old found the net on 20 occasions last season to help steer his side away from the relegation battle in La Liga, and has also thought to have been on the radar of West Ham United, whose new boss Julen Lopetegui also worked with him at Sevilla for over 100 games.

En-Nesyri: A reliable goalscorer Season Goals 2023-24 20 2022-23 18 2021-22 5 2020-21 24

However, Villa can offer the attraction of Champions League football, which makes them a more attractive proposition than the Hammers. Now, it has emerged that Sevilla are in desperate need of raising funds this summer, and could well offer up a bargain for the striker.

According to local outlets, the Spanish side now have an "urgent need to sell’ to balance their books, and are hoping that the Premier League or Saudi Arabia will come and take En-Nesyri off their hands to satisfy that issue before June 30th.

With the club "absolutely open" to a deal, a bargain could be had should Monchi wish to sign the Moroccan once more, and at 26-years-old he could be an excellent piece of business for the Villans.