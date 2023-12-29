Manchester United could face a fight on their hands to keep hold of an exciting youngster after it emerged that a club are ready to make a significant offer for his services.

Man Utd's potential outgoings...

Despite all the talk being about potential incomings at any given club with the transfer window nearing, outgoings are also a crucially important facilitator in paving the way for exciting new arrivals. United are no different in that regard and could be set to offload a number of players in January, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho all linked with exits.

One other man who could depart Old Trafford in mid-season is Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri, who is believed to be attracting attention from the likes of Seville, Olympique Lyon and SC Freiburg over a prospective loan deal after it emerged he wouldn't be travelling to feature for his country at the African Cup of Nations, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Outcast Donny van de Beek has already signed on loan with Eintracht Frankfurt and will join the 2022 Europa League winners once the window opens for business on January 1st, demonstrating the Red Devils' intent to get spare parts out of the door at Old Trafford.

Now, Erik ten Hag could have a fight on his hands to keep a bright young star at the club after interest has come to light in his services.

Borussia Dortmund keen on Dan Gore

According to Football Insider, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are lining up a significant offer to sign Manchester United youngster Dan Gore in the near future.

Dan Gore's brief cameo vs Aston Villa (Sofascore) Tackles 1 Touches 3 Ground duels won 2/2

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and has received 30 minutes of senior action in total under Ten Hag. He is someone who has been earmarked as a long-term target by the German giants, and should he be unavailable in January, Borussia Dortmund plan on making a "big bid" in the summer of 2024 for the England Under-20 international.

The Manchester Evening News has recently claimed that Preston North End are also keen to sign Gore once the window opens on a loan basis, presenting several options for the Manchester-born midfielder to continue his development.

Intriguingly, there is also information in the copy that indicates The SEG International agency, who represents Red Devils boss Ten Hag, are keen to recruit him as a client despite the Carrington youth product's entourage being his family.

Looking ahead, United have a decision on their hands when it comes to Gore, and they may want to keep hold of him, given his status as a promising homegrown talent.