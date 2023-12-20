Manchester United look to have been given a shot in the arm regarding their pursuit of one particular target after it emerged that his club would be open to selling him next month, as per a report.

Manchester United prepare for West Ham United trip

Last weekend, despite fielding a depleted squad and coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich, Manchester United fought hard to claim a credible 0-0 draw against rivals Liverpool at Anfield in a fixture where Erik Ten Hag's men weathered the storm to take a valuable point.

Undoubtedly, the Red Devils have endured an inconsistent campaign so far and sit seventh in the Premier League table with 28 points from their opening 17 matches, leaving them six behind Manchester City, who occupy fourth in the divisional standings heading into this weekend's fixtures.

As cited by Sky Sports via METRO, Dutch boss Ten Hag singled out Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Andre Onana for special praise and complimented his side's collective resilience in a tough Anfield environment, as he stated: "We know what he [Varane] is capable of, he has many such performances and I think he did very well as the whole team in the partnership with Jonny Evans."

He then added: "Both led the team from the back, also Andre Onana played a big part in it but I can mention all the players because it was a really good team, very disciplined."

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to London to face West Ham United on Saturday, in a test that will once again require Manchester United to show their capacity to dig deep as they seek to move closer to the Champions League slots.

Manchester United receive Roony Bardghji boost

According to 90min, Manchester United have scouted Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji on several occasions and it has now emerged that his current employers could cash in on his services next month.

Roony Bardghji's statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 30 11 0 Roony Bardghji's key in-game statistics - Superliga (as provided by Sofascore) Shots per game 1.5 Shots on target per game 0.8 Goal conversion 28% Key passes 1.2 Left foot goals 6 Right foot goals 1

Interest in the 18-year-old is widespread from England and further afield, with Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Ten Hag's men all holding talks with intermediaries over a potential deal for the Sweden Under-21 international.

From the continent, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Marseille, AS Monaco, Napoli and PSV Eindhoven are all keen on the Kuwait City-born youngster, who is under contract at Copenhagen until the summer of 2025.

Labelled "superb" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, there is no doubt that Bardghji is a hot topic among the world's elite clubs at present and it looks only to be a matter of time before he secures a blockbuster move elsewhere.