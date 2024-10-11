A "brilliant" Rangers player is catching the eye on loan at an English club and his current manager wants to make his temporary switch from Ibrox a permanent one in the future.

The Gers haven't made the happiest start to the season, with Philippe Clement battling hard to keep his job amid some patchy performances, leaving them five points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

It looks as though the Belgian is safe for the time being, but if a strong winning run of form isn't on show from Rangers after the international break, the calls for him to be replaced in the Ibrox dugout may only become more deafening.

Injuries aren't helping him, in fairness, and he will know the importance of having a fully fit squad as soon as possible, with Rabbi Matondo giving the Gers a possible boost earlier this week. The attacker took to social media to post the word "soon", suggesting that his return to the team is imminent.

That said, youngster Oscar Cortes could be more of a "long term" absentee, not only acting as a blow for Clement but also the player himself, who has struggled to get a consistent run in the team during two separate loan spells from Lens.

Manager wants "brilliant" Rangers player permanently

One player who is out on loan at Exeter City from Rangers currently is Johnly Yfeko, with manager Gary Caldwell admitting he would like to sign the Gers youngster permanently and calling him "brilliant".

"Johnly is a young player with a huge future and if we could tie him down to be a permanent player at this club, then I think it would be a brilliant thing to do. Those discussions will happen and hopefully, that will be a thing where we can bring him into the club on a permanent basis because he is a brilliant player and a player with a huge future."

Yfeko is enjoying an impressive start to the season at Exeter, having joined the League One club during the summer transfer window, starting all nine league games in 2024/25 to date, helping his side sit seventh in the table and just outside the playoff positions, and he looks like a centre-back who could carve out an excellent career for himself.

It could be the best decision for all parties to allow Yfeko to move away from Rangers for good at the end of the season, should the Scottish giants not see him as an important part of their plans moving forward. He has only played one game for the Gers to date, having joined back in 2022, which suggests that may be the case.

Johnly Yfeko's League One stats this season Total Appearances 9 Starts 9 Minutes played 808 Assists 1 Clearances per game 3.1 Aerial duel wins per game 2.1 Tackles per game 1.7

Should the Englishman excel for the rest of the campaign, however, Rangers may feel that the young defender is worth persevering with, rather than risk losing a player with a high ceiling.