West Bromwich Albion finally brought to an end their run of six straight draws in the Championship before the international break with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hull City.

The Baggies went two goals up within just 14 minutes at the MKM Stadium thanks to strikes from forward duo Karlan Grant and Josh Maja. The Tigers pulled one back through Joao Pedro's header just before the break, but couldn't find an equaliser as the visitors held on for all three points.

Speaking after the win, West Brom manager Carlos Corberan expressed his delight at his side finally securing a win.

"I saw the team emotionally focused and with a lot of control in the game," he said. "They achieved the result that they were desperate to achieve."

The Spanish coach added: "I’m really proud to see how much commitment the players put on the pitch today. Without this mentality, the victory wouldn’t have been possible."

Josh Maja attracting interest from Spain

Maja's strike against Hull was his ninth in the Championship this term – a total topped only by Norwich City's Borja Sainz, who has 11. As a result of his good form, La Liga side Celta Vigo are now reportedly eyeing a January move for the Nigeria international.

According to Super Deporte, relayed by Sport Witness, Celta are "seriously considering" signing a striker after the New Year to replace the aging Iago Aspas, 37, and Maja is on their radar.

The publication claims that West Brom are reluctant to let the 25-year-old go, but if they did, would demand at least £16.7 million. Celta "would be willing" to match the demands, according to the report.

Fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad, who have scored just 11 goals in the Spanish top flight this term, are also understood to be interested in Maja, and have added the forward to their list of targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Plymouth boss Rooney has praised Maja

Maja has been hailed from all angles for his performances this season, including by Corberan, and Crystal Palace duo Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze.

England legend and Plymouth manager Wayne Rooney was also full of praise for Maja after his side's 1-0 defeat to the Baggies back in September. Maja scored the only goal on the day, tapping in Uros Racic's low cross in the 62nd minute.

Related West Brom could make Maja even more unplayable by signing EFL sensation Josh Maja would love to line up next to this new signing at West Bromwich Albion.

"He’s an interesting player, difficult to prepare for. He drops in and goes into a false nine position, we were aware of that," Rooney said of Maja after the match.

“At times I thought we dealt with him OK, but when you are a player who is confident in scoring goals they always seem to get that one opportunity and can make the difference. He’s a good player and West Brom are a good team, very experienced and know how to get results.”