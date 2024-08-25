Leeds United's list summer of departures could be about to grow, with reports now claiming that one club are working on a loan deal for one of Daniel Farke's players.

Leeds transfer news

Farke has seen the squad that came within 90 minutes of the Premier League last season slowly picked apart by interest elsewhere. Archie Gray kicked things off by signing for Tottenham Hotspur, leaving his boyhood club in the process, before Glen Kamara left for France and Rennes. Crysencio Summerville chose West Ham United and Georginio Rutter rounded things off by swapping Elland Road for Brighton & Hove Albion.

To put it plainly, Leeds' summer transfer window has been busy. There's still time for further business too. The Whites have at least managed to get their deal to sign Largie Ramazani over the line to ease their Summerville blow, but now face a battle to find a replacement for Rutter before the deadline.

Meanwhile, on the outgoings front, they could be set to lose yet another player. According to Sky Sports Germany's Marlon Irbacher, Borussia Monchengladbach are now working on a late loan deal to sign Maximilian Wober, who's open to an exit away from Elland Road as he can imagine playing for Monchengladbach.

The central defender spent last season on loan at the German club and after failing to make a single appearance in Leeds' first three Championship games this time around, he could be set to complete the same move one year later. If the 26-year-old is not in the plans of Farke, then a move away could make sense for all parties before deadline day, providing a replacement can be brought in.

Leeds should look to cash in on Wober

Whilst a move away for the season would work for both Leeds and Wober, they should be looking to cash in on the centre-back if he's not going to be a regular starter under Farke. In his prime at 26 years old, Wober was once worth £11m when those at Elland Road landed his signature back in January of 2023 from Red Bull Salzburg.

Just over 18 months later, however, his time at Elland Road is on course to become a spell to forget rather than one full of promise when he initially arrived.

It's no surprise that Gladbach are eyeing yet another loan move either after Wober broke into their starting side for much of the campaign. By the end of the season, the defender started 24 games in the Bundesliga, representing how he succeeded compared to his current struggles in Yorkshire.

Potentially joining Rutter, Summerville, Gray and Kamara out the door before deadline day arrives, Wober is one that Farke could be far more willing to show the door to as he looks to rebuild his squad in pursuit of achieving promotion at the second time of asking. The German certainly has quite the task ahead of him.