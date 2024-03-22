Whilst it's difficult not to focus on the excellent work that the current Aston Villa squad are doing in the Premier League, the Villans have already started thinking about the future, according to reports, with an exciting new talent now on trial at the club.

Aston Villa transfer news

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Villa are on course to be in a stronger position than ever when it comes to attracting big players. And that's been reflected in the latest transfer headlines, with recent reports suggesting that the Midlands club are above all in the race to sign AS Roma star Paulo Dybala this summer. In a deal which could cost just £10m, Villa and Unai Emery could land the bargain of the summer.

Meanwhile, the Villans have also already been linked with Athletic Club's Nico Williams, who is currently one of the best young players in both Europe and La Liga. So, it's clear that the Premier League sides have set their sights high on improving Emery's immediate squad, but it's also worth handing them credit for focusing on future stars at the same time.

According to Cristian Camilo Ortiz Hoyos, Independiente Medellin winger John Edwin Montano is currently having a trial at Aston Villa, with the Colombian side sending club official Federico Spada to Bodymoor Heath to keep abreast of the move. It is reportedly a source of pride for the club that a player of Montano's talent now has the chance to play for a club of Aston Villa's calibre.

What's more, the trial is reportedly going well for the 17-year-old, ahead of a potential deal to join Villa. X account Scouts in Attendance posted an update on the trial this week.

One for the future, Montano could quickly become a familiar face around Aston Villa's training ground, should the next week of his trial prove to be a success.

Montano an example of Aston Villa's planning

Of course, Aston Villa's potential Champions League qualification doesn't just put them in a solid position to attract Europe's current best stars, but also those for the future such as Montano.

The right-winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, has already made three senior appearances for Medellin ahead of a hopeful move to Aston Villa in the next few months.

It's at Villa that Montano will look towards competitions such as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to impress Emery and potentially earn an eventual Premier League debut. That will be the dream for the teenager and the idea of Premier League football will no doubt be part of the reason why he's currently in the Midlands on trial.

This time next week, as the Colombian's trial ends, we may be talking about Villa's latest young talent, who will be left looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jacob Ramsey by graduating into the first-team.