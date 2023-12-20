One club are preparing for their "on fire" player to leave in January as West Ham United eye a move to sign him, according to Sky Sports.

Steidten's rumoured transfer plans for January

Lead by technical director Tim Steidten, who is now seen as a real first advisor to Hammers co-chairman David Sullivan and the board, West Ham have their eyes on shoring up key areas.

There are reports that West Ham are keen to sign Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters, with Moyes eager to bring in alternatives to Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri.

Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson's deals also expire next summer, making the need for new full-back options all the more prevalent. Elsewhere, West Ham are rumoured to hold an interest in Kalvin Phillips as well, who is looking pretty likely to leave Man City mid-season after his consistent lack of opportunities.

Moyes has actually poured cold water on West Ham's need for a striker recently, but reports are still coming in that they could move to sign one next month.

The Hammers are tipped for a busy January window by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, and they may have been boosted in their rumoured pursuit of Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy.

Stuttgart prepared to sell Guirassy in January

West Ham have reportedly come knocking for the Guinea international, and he could leave for the bargain price of his £15 million release clause. The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in just 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, making him both a quality and affordable option for Moyes who can play in attacking midfield as well.

Now, Sky Sports Germany claim that Stuttgart are preparing for Guirassy to leave amid reports West Ham are keen to strike a deal for him.

They're said to be on the look out for replacements already, which is a sure-fire indicator that the African's future is far away from the MHP Arena.

Journalist Dean Jones, commenting on the links to Guirassy recently on GiveMeSport, suggested West Ham have a good chance of signing the player but may need to go all out and offer him an enticing package.

“The race to sign Guirassy is getting quite interesting because half the Premier League are now considering whether they should be signing him in January, but I’m learning that this will probably come down to big pay offers," said the reporter.

“The release clause makes an actual transfer relatively easy to get going, but because of that, the player himself will probably be looking for a handsome package that lands in his account.

“West Ham are definitely on the lookout for a striker, and they would probably have a decent chance of getting him if they are willing to push the boat out and offer him the sort of deal they might not usually put out there for a player of this age that has had this career path.

“But he’s on fire, a European boot contender, and goals are hard to find these days at the top level.”