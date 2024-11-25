A wealthy club are reportedly preparing to submit a "lucrative offer" for an "excellent" Everton player, with Sean Dyche a big admirer of him.

The Toffees played out another uninspiring Premier League game over the weekend, drawing 0-0 at home to a Brentford side who were playing with 10 men for most of the match. That followed the dull goalless draw away at West Ham before the international break, and while that was far from a bad result, the performance left plenty to be desired.

It means there is still a lot of pressure on Dyche to keep his job, with Everton once again in danger of entering into another relegation fight that supporters had hoped they would have seen the back of by now.

In terms of potential new signings, Everton have been linked with an ambitious move for highly rated Lille striker Jonathan David, who is arguably one of the best attacking players in Ligue 1. He has also scored 31 goals in 59 caps for Canada, further highlighting his class.

Meanwhile, Everton are leading the race to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, in what would be a controversial move because of his Liverpool past. The Brazilian is surplus to requirements at his current club and is a player with plenty of pedigree, having represented Brazil and Barcelona.

Everton could lose "excellent" player

According to Africa Foot [via Sport Witness], Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is wanted by Qatari side Al-Duhail SC, with the club believed to be "ready to offer a lucrative contract" to him.

The deal in question is for next summer, meaning the Toffees would be losing the 35-year-old on a free transfer at the end of this season when his current deal expires.

In truth, next summer does feel like the natural time for Gueye's time at Everton to reach its conclusion, considering he is now 35 years of age and not the force he used to be.

That's not to say that the Senegalese isn't an important player on his day, with Dyche previously describing him as "excellent", also saying of him:

"I thought Gana was really strong again. I'm really pleased. I think he set the tone - we got a nice clean sheet and his work [was important]. He's seeing the picture quickly with the ball, without the ball, he snuffs out things and then he attacks and counters.

"I thought it was just a very good performance for him - and it rubs off on people, with his experience and his knowledge of Everton Football Club - I think that rubs off on others."

There is still time for the £80,000-a-week Gueye to enjoy an influential end to his time as an Everton player, playing a key role in them remaining in the Premier League.

He has started nine games in the league in 2024/25 to date, and he should continue to be a key starter between now and the end of the campaign.