Whilst they did manage to get deals over the loan to sign Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, Liverpool were also reportedly in talks to sign another winger before their deal collapsed.

Liverpool transfer news

Aside from two late additions, Liverpool endured a quiet first transfer window under Arne Slot with their biggest moment the Martin Zubimendi saga. For a moment, it looked as though the Spaniard was on his way to provide the Reds with the solution at the base of their midfield once and for all, only to stay put at Real Sociedad.

Those at Anfield then decided that it was Zubimemdi or no one in midfield, opting instead to solve future problems with the addition of an Alisson replacement in Mamardashvili and a right-winger to compete or perhaps replace Mohamed Salah next summer in Chiesa.

After putting pen to paper at the club, Chiesa revealed his delight, telling Liverpool's official website: “I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

As it turns out, however, there was another attacking option before they turned to the Italian. According to Pumas president Luis Raul Gonzalez Perez, as relayed by LFC Transfer Room, Liverpool were in talks to sign Cesar Huertas before the deal fell through. The Reds reportedly planned to loan the winger to Sunderland, only for the Black Cats to fail in their side of the negotiations.

Having been in such advanced talks to sign the 23-year-old that they were already planning his loan move, Huertas may well be one to watch when the January transfer window swings open in the new year.

Liverpool don't need Huertas after Chiesa

Whilst at 23 years old, Huertas would be someone for years to come, Liverpool's best depth comes on the left-hand side, which the addition of Chiesa only added to given his versatility. Alongside Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Chiesa, the chances of Huertas breaking into Slot's side were slim to none.

The saving grace could have been the fact that Huertas can play on the right-hand side amid doubts over Salah's long-term future. As a player who managed 12 goals and nine assists in the last campaign, the Mexican may well be one of few players in good stead to step in and complete the near-impossible task of replacing the Egyptian.

Now, that task looks likely to go the way of Chiesa, especially if Salah does depart at the end of his current contract next summer as will be the case if nothing changes in the coming months.