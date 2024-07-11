Liverpool have been credited with an interest in a EURO 2024 ace who has reportedly left Arne Slot and co. impressed by his performances in Germany.

Slot has problems ahead

Still getting used to his role at Liverpool, new boss Arne Slot has problems ahead of him in the months to come. His first aim will be to strengthen this summer ahead of a fresh Premier League season, with the centre of midfield and central defence both areas in which the club are lacking quality depth, despite signing three midfielders last four.

Thiago Alcantara has retired, while Joel Matip has left the club as a free agent. Further down the line, there are issues brewing over the side's talismanic duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with both down to the final 12 months of their contracts on Merseyside.

Quizzed on his future, Van Dijk remained coy: “I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player. Then we'll go for it again, but first I want to recover after this difficult season.”

Meanwhile, Salah has long been a target of Saudi Arabian clubs, who wish to add him to their star-studded ranks in the middle east and who offered £150m to do so 12 months ago.

With neither player's Liverpool future clear, plans for replacements need to be drawn up, and that appears to be precisely what the Reds are looking to do.

Liverpool chase Salah alternative

Now, it appears that Liverpool have identified their potential Salah alternative in the shape of Turkish talent Baris Alper Yilmaz, who is also thought to be catching the eye of Arsenal and Manchester United.

The versatile 24-year-old has played at fullback as well as across the frontline, but is most comfortable on the right hand side of attack. He scored six times in the Super Lig last season for Galatasaray, and appeared five times at EURO 2024 for the national side.

Yilmaz's 23/24 season by numbers Appearances 37 Goals 6 Expected goals 4 Assists 6

Now, Liverpool have been credited with an interest by Ankara Keciorengucu president Sedat Tahiroglu, who has a vested interest in his future after they sold him to Galatasaray in 2021.

“We have 20 per cent of Baris Alper Yilmaz’s share, but we have not received a meeting request from Galatasaray on this issue. “I hear that Liverpool want him, Arsenal want him, but I know that Nuri Sahin definitely wants him [at Borussia Dortmund]. “I don’t think the price will be €50m. He can be sold for around €30m. Turkish football needs to pave the way for young people. “I hope he will make the best decision for himself. It is not about the money. The important thing is that Baris Alper goes to a team where he will be successful because he will be the face of Turkey.”

For just £25m, Yilmaz could well be one of the bargains of the summer.