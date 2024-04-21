A European club are ready to complete the signing of an "excellent" Rangers player in the summer transfer window, according to a new Ibrox exit update.

Rangers incoming and outgoing rumours

The Gers will be focusing mainly on securing Scottish Premiership title glory in the coming weeks, but there will also be hard work going on behind the scenes when it comes to their upcoming summer transfer business.

In terms of potential incoming signings, both Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva could make their respective loan moves from Brighton and Wolves permanent at the end of the season, although much of that may depend on Champions League qualification, and whether Rangers have the funds to complete both deals.

Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan is another player who has been backed to move to Ibrox, being compared to Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne in the process. He has nine goals to his name in 22 appearances in the Russian Premier League this season.

On the flip side, there are a number of Rangers players who could depart in the summer window, one of which is Kemar Roofe, who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. As many as four clubs are believed to be battling to snap him up, should he leave the Gers on a free transfer. Another individual who could move on is John Lundstram, with the Englishman also about to see his deal run out.

Rangers could lose "excellent" player

According to Sabah, Trabzonspor want to sign Rangers midfielder Lundstram this summer, with the Turkish giants seemingly preparing a new offer for him.

The report itself goes with the headline, "Last Minute Trabzonspor News: New offer from Storm to Lundstram", adding in the article that the "Trabzonspor technical team believes that the 30-year-old will add strength to the team with his hard and dynamic football in the midfield."

It does feel as though the £22,000-a-week Lundstram is increasingly close to sealing his Rangers exit in the near future, feeling that another challenge at this stage in his career is needed. At 30, he is approaching the autumn of his career, and he may feel that he has come as far as he can in a Gers shirt.

Philippe Clement may well rather keep hold of the former Sheffield United man, however, given the box-to-box quality he provides in the middle of the park, registering four assists and averaging 1.7 tackles per game in the league this season. Meanwhile, former teammate Oli McBurnie has heaped praise on him in the past, saying:

"He’s a top player. John can play anywhere in midfield. He’s a midfield engine, excellent with both feet and has a great range of passing with an eye for a goal as well. He’s a natural born winner. As a lad from Liverpool, I think we all know what they are like, passion wise. Demanding of his teammates both in training and in games, but one of the best blokes you will meet."

John Lundstram's Scottish Premiership stats this season Total Appearances 31 Starts 30 Goals 0 Assists 4 Tackles per game 1.7 Key passes per game 1.4 Pass completion rate 88.6%

If Lundstram's mind is made up, it may be tough to change his thought process, but Rangers should definitely consider offering him improved terms, seeing as he could remain a top player for another three or four years.