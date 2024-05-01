Fulham have been handed an update on the future of one of their transfer targets after submitting an opening bid, it has been revealed.

Cottagers set for summer of change

It has been a mixed season for Fulham, who have won just one of their last five outings but are well clear of relegation.

With a Premier League campaign that began shrouded in uncertainty around Marco Silva amid links to Saudi Arabia, and without Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had already made the move to the Middle East, the Cottagers have kept their heads above water for much of the season without ever looking like a standout side in the division.

They have discovered new talent in the form of goalscoring star Rodrigo Muniz, and managed to keep hold of Joao Palhinha amid interest from Bayern Munich, with a deal collapsing at the 11th hour before the summer deadline.

But this summer looks likely to be one of change in west London, with Tosin Adarabioyo already confirmed to be leaving as a free agent and seemingly likely to end up at Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

There are also contract concerns over Willian, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Kenny Tete, with all three on deals set to expire at the end of the season as things stand, while 12 of their squad are 28 or older.

Now, it seems that the Cottagers may be trying to address that with a teenage addition to their ranks.

Bid rejected as club demand "irresistible offer"

That comes in the form of Besiktas attacker Semih Kılıçsoy, who has shot to prominence in recent months.

The 18-year-old, who has come through the Turkish side's academy, forced his way into the side over the course of this season and has been finding the back of the net with increased regularity in recent months.

He has scored 10 times this season, with nine of his goals coming in 2024, and is capable of playing on the wing and as a central striker.

Semih Kılıçsoy's excellent season Appearances 20 Goals 10 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 143.5 Shots on target per 90 1.32

As per Turkish outlet Sabah (via Sport Witness), his performances have been impressive enough for Fulham to place a bid for his services already.

It is claimed that they have sent chief scout Brian Talbot to Turkey to handle negotiations, and that he has offered €15m (£12.9m) to take Kılıçsoy to Craven Cottage.

However, Besiktas have not responded directly to the offer on account of it being too low, but have informed the west Londoners that they "would consider a sale if there was a higher offer".

A higher offer is precisely what is expected, too, with Fulham keen to get a deal over the line. The report adds that they "are likely to return with a new and improved offer", though it adds that Besiktas are also likely to stand firm unless an "irresistible offer" were to be tabled.

It remains to be seen exactly what constitutes irresistible, but given that the club's current record sale is the £19.5m Everton paid for Cenk Tosun, Fulham may not be too far away from it.