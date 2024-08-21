West Ham United are eyeing a late summer swoop for a £25 million forward, as his club attempt to ward them off and tie him down with a new contract.

West Ham could sign another forward before August 30

The Hammers have been among one of the Premier League's busiest teams this transfer window, having already spent north of £120 million on eight major summer signings for Julen Lopetegui.

Related West Ham open talks to sign £107,000-per-week international for Lopetegui His side have been one of the Premier League's biggest spenders this summer.

Technical director Tim Steidten brought in defender Max Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, forward Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian starlet Luis Guillherme, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Guido Rodriguez and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to the London Stadium earlier this window, but reports suggest they could still bring in a few more.

West Ham are reportedly locked in talks over a deal for PSG midfielder Carlos Soler, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth says another forward coming in is "definitely one to watch", depending on outgoings.

"With regards to forwards, it will probably depend on departures in that area," said Sheth to GiveMeSport earlier this week.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

"We hear a lot about Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings potentially leaving. Would that be enough for them to go into the market to bring in another player? So it's definitely one to watch."

The Irons have spared no expense in backing Lopetegui over what has been an exciting transfer window for West Ham, and it is believed that Sunderland star Jack Clarke is another player on Steidten's radar.

The former Tottenham outcast has been a revelation for Sunderland since swapping north London for The Stadium of Light. Last season, Clarke racked up 15 goals and four assists for the Black Cats in all competitions, over what was a career-best campaign for him.

West Ham eye Jack Clarke move as Sunderland negotiate new deal

The 23-year-old's contract expires in 2026, though, and it is believed Sunderland are attempting to tie him down as they try to ward off suitors.

According to a report in the print edition of The Sun this week (via WHZ), West Ham are eyeing a move for Clarke as Sunderland try to agree a fresh contract for him, but it is unclear whether Lopetegui's side could tempt either his club or the player.

He'd apparently cost around £25 million to prise away from Sunderland, which could be considered a bargain, given his reputation, age and form right now.

"I've always been looking up to Jack," said ex-Spurs teammate Romain Mundle.

"We love each other and he's an unbelievable player, a player that I watch in training every day. He's a perfect attacker to look up to and learn from. He helped me settle in with the club. I talk to Jack daily. He's always been there for me and taken me under his wing. He's there to guide me. I'm there looking at him in training and learning off him as well. I couldn't think of a better example to learn off."