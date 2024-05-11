Chelsea have been told that a club would accept an initial £50 million bid for their star forward, with chairman Todd Boehly looking to reinforce the squad.

Chelsea chasing new attacker as pressure surrounds Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a topsy-turvy debut season at Chelsea, with speculation consistently surrounding his future in bouts of serious pressure on the Argentine.

While their form has picked up somewhat lately, barring that terrible 5-0 defeat to Arsenal, Pochettino has conceded that his job at Chelsea is far from safe - and he even admitted this week that it wouldn't be the end of the world if they decided to sack him.

"It is not going to be the first time that a coaching staff decide at the end of the season not to keep going. But understand that it is always the opposite way, always the owners or the sporting directors," said Pochettino on his Chelsea future.

Mauricio Pochettino's worst results at Chelsea in first season Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea Chelsea 2-4 Wolves Chelsea 0-2 Brentford

"They can say tomorrow 'until here, we arrive' or maybe tomorrow I can say 'look, I want to leave.' There are two parts who can take a decision. It is not only because Chelsea are not happy, the owners are not happy, the sporting directors are not happy, maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with some job to do but in the end it has not happened what we expect.

"Maybe we are not happy. I don't say that I am not happy but always it is lacking one side. Maybe the other side say 'OK, maybe until here' and we split. It is not a problem. It is not going to be the end of the world."

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Pochettino's future, Chelsea are reliably believed to be chasing a new forward this summer, with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise of serious interest to them.

Indeed, reports have claimed that Chelsea are even willing to offer Raheem Sterling in a swap deal for Olise, as Boehly also looks to trim the squad and balance the books in terms of PSR.

Chelsea told Palace would accept initial £50 million bid

Now, according to TEAMtalk, it is believed Palace would accept an initial £50 million bid from Chelsea for Olise - or from any other interested party - as long as the overall offer eventually reached £65 million via add-ons and other clauses.

The 22-year-old has been a star player under both Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner this season, and his time at Selhurst Park may well be ending soon as teams across England display a tempting interest.

“I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others," said Hodgson on Olise last season. "What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”