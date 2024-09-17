A number of clubs are believed to be interested in completing the signing of a "smashing" 21-year-old Sheffield Wednesday gem on loan as soon as possible, according to a new report.

Sheffield Wednesday struggling for form

The Owls have found life tough so far this season in the Championship, suffering a sobering run of form after thrashing Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on the opening weekend of the campaign, when there was huge positivity in the air.

Since that enjoyable afternoon at Hillsborough last month, Wednesday have only picked up one point from their last four league matches, with last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers hugely frustrating for one key reason.

Just when it looked as though Danny Rohl's side had picked up a precious victory in the Championship, thanks to Barry Bannan's stoppage-time strike, the visitors equalised seconds from the end, following an almost comical goalmouth scramble inside the Owls' penalty area that eventual saw the ball fired into the net.

The draw means that Wednesday are currently 20th in the Championship table, which given some of the positivity that existed surrounding Rohl back in the summer and after the Plymouth game, is a disappointing position to be in.

Sheffield Wednesday gem wanted on loan

According to a fresh claim from The Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sam Reed is wanted by a host of National League clubs, with players able to move to the division straight away, which isn't the case with Premier League and EFL clubs.

The report states that a loan move could appeal to the Owls, in order to "aid his development elsewhere", rather than struggling for playing time at senior level at Hillsborough, and he is a player who Rohl is a fan of after including him in first team training.

A loan switch for Reed does seem to make plenty of sense for Wednesday, in terms of allowing him more regular playing time, instead of featuring for the Owls at youth team level.

At 21, the left-back isn't a kid anymore, and needs to kick on in his career, but he is a big talent, with Neil Thompson lauding him in the recent past, saying: "He’s done really well. He’s got a great attitude, and he’s a local lad. He’s been playing for a team in Leeds and he’s been smashing. He’s a great kid to have about, left-footer, and does what it says on the tin. I thought he was really steady today."

Reed has only made one senior appearance for the Owls to date, coming in the FA Cup away to Coventry City last season, which highlights what a lack of experience he has so far.

Granted, moving to a National League club for the rest of the 2024/25 season wouldn't necessarily be giving him the same level of experience as he would at a League One or League Two side, but he could still mature in a physical sense and thrive by being a regular, before returning to Wednesday next summer as a more rounded footballer.