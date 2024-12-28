Three clubs are reportedly keen on rescuing an unhappy player from Celtic in January.

Celtic transfer news

Earlier this month, Celtic claimed their first silverware of the season by defeating Rangers in the League Cup final. Brendan Rodgers’ side are also flying in the league, currently leading the Scottish Premiership standings by 12 points after just 17 games.

Given their good form, there doesn’t appear to be a pressing need for significant squad changes during the January transfer window, but speculation indicates that Rodgers might still look to strengthen his team.

Among the names linked with a potential move to Parkhead in the New Year is Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen. According to a report by Football Insider, Rodgers wants the Dane to add some European experience to his squad.

Kieran Tierney has also recently been linked with a return to Celtic, just over five years after he left the club to join Arsenal. The Scottish left-back finds himself out of favour at The Emirates and it's thought the Hoops would be keen to bring him back to Glasgow.

Rodgers recently refused to rule out a Celtic return for Tierney, saying in an interview: "We'll always be linked with top players and especially players that are one of us. Kieran was an instrumental part of a really, really successful period when I was here.

"His talents then took him to another challenge but we'll be linked with lots of names and with Kieran naturally because of his situation. But we'll only talk about a player once he's signed."

Three clubs interested in Luis Palma

One man whose time at Celtic looks like it could be coming to an end, however, is Luis Palma. The Honduran winger arrived at Celtic Park in August of last year for a fee of £3.5 million, and enjoyed a solid first season with the Hoops, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 24 games in the Scottish Premiership.

This season, however, he's found minutes hard to come by, starting just once in the top flight. According to La Prensa, per Sport Witness, Palma is in "living hell" at Parkhead and could now seal a move away from Scotland in January.

The Argentine newspaper claims that the 24-year-old has already received approaches from Greek side Olympiacos and two unnamed MLS sides.

Back in October, Palma's father, Enrique, said that his son wants to fight for his spot at Celtic after falling out of favour with Rodgers, but also kept the door open for a potential exit in the near future.

“Last year he also had a dip, but in the end, he overcame it and managed to do good things again and my son is trying to assimilate things to raise his football again. There is no sadness in him because he knows that the tournaments are just beginning, there are still many league and cup games to come and six Champions League games to go," he told Diario Diez.

“He will be at Celtic right now and focus on the rest of the year and maybe there will be a sale, but what happens to him will depend on his work,” he added.