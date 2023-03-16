Leeds United boast a wealth of youth talent, many of whom have been handed their big break in the first team in recent years.

Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and now Javi Gracia all have employed academy graduates, whilst acquired talent like Wilfried Gnonto also have earned acclaim for their sensational performances that belie their youth.

However, amongst all this academy production, one name has been somewhat pushed to the wayside despite his immense potential.

Cody Drameh was widely seen as one of the shining lights of the Whites' youth setup, with the expectance being that he would soon hold down their right-back spot for the foreseeable future.

However, having been shipped out on numerous loans and seemingly replaced in the market, his hype has died somewhat.

Given his sparkling displays during his current spell away from the club, he is surely playing his way back into contention, especially given the underperformance of his rivals in his role.

How is Cody Drameh playing at Luton Town?

The 21-year-old joined Luton Town in January as one of many questionable decisions made by Marsch, however, the young defender is currently proving why he boasts more than enough talent for a starting spot in a Premier League team.

This came almost exactly a year after he was handed his first loan, as he was sent to Cardiff City where he too was a big hit. Drameh would even win the young player and player of the season awards after just six months in the Welsh capital, an outstanding feat.

His boss at the time, Steve Morison, reserved special praise for the relentless dynamo, as he noted: "He is like a Duracell Bunny, isn't he? He just keeps going and going."

Meanwhile, this season Ayling has endured an average rating of 6.71, a slight depreciation from his supposed successor in Rasmus Kristensen. The Denmark international has only mustered a slightly improved 6.87 rating himself, marking both out as disappointments.

To compare this with their young counterpart, who has marked himself out as both an outstanding creative and defensive threat in the Championship, they will surely be fearing for their positions in the squad.

Drameh is earning a 7.11 average rating for the Hatters, where he is recoding 1.8 key passes alongside 3.3 tackles and 2.0 clearances per 90, via Sofascore.

He is the standout with regard to form, and his youth makes him a thrilling prospect that would surely get fans excited too. Should Gracia keep the Yorkshire outfit up and retain his place in the dugout, his first port of call next season must be to ditch Ayling for the sensational youngster who has earned his big chance.