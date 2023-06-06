Leeds United are a huge club, that many would agree should be in the Premier League. However, nothing in this sport is a given, and status must be earned no matter how prestigious an establishment may be.

However, it is this size that retains their immense pull, as players will still want to move to Elland Road knowing that being their promotion hero would see them become an instant fan favourite.

Therefore, this could suggest that the Whites are in for a big summer of vast revolution, and yet some of the key components of a Championship-winning team already remain in Yorkshire too.

Whilst plenty of the squad will likely seek an exit, their academy is instead laden with all the talent needed to maintain their levels on a much smaller budget.

In fact, returning from one hugely successful loan spell is youngster Cody Drameh, fresh from his playoff-winning exploits at Luton Town.

Despite being just 21 years old, his promotion expertise could prove invaluable in ensuring the Whites can achieve a similar feat.

How good is Cody Drameh?

In unleashing this youngster into the first team now, it would surely finally mark the exit of Luke Ayling from the first team.

The 31-year-old has been consistently poor for years now, having looked hopelessly out of his depth in the top flight. A 6.61 average Sofascore rating for the 2021/22 term was somehow worsened in the most recent campaign, with his 69% pass accuracy showcasing a defender stuck in the dark ages.

Meanwhile, in the league below, Drameh had been shining for the Hatters, recording a 7.09 average rating. His key attributes all suggest him to be the future of this club, as the perfect modern-day full-back who boasted 1.6 key passes, 3.1 tackles and 2.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

This technical proficiency combined with the relentless energy his youth provides further pronounces him as the outstanding option, with his former boss Steve Morison suggesting: "He is like a Duracell Bunny, isn't he? He just keeps going and going."

To compare that with the lazy exploits of Ayling, who allowed Harry Kane to ghost in unmarked for his first on their final-day thrashing to Tottenham Hotspur and went viral for his lack of effort in preventing a goal against Bournemouth. Indeed, they are worlds apart.

Whilst reports have been linking their bright young superstar with a move away, Andrea Radrizzani would do well to keep ahold of Drameh, knowing that his new boss would surely want to put him in the side.

With quality, energy, youth and fresh experience at demolishing the Championship all on his side, at last, Ayling can be ditched now a viable alternative has arrived.