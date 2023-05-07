Liverpool crept to yet another Premier League win yesterday, with a solid but unconvincing 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp will likely draw questions from his players for such a startlingly lacklustre display, but with it being their sixth straight league win, the German cannot be too frustrated. It finally feels like after some time the fear factor has returned to the Anfield outfit, just in time for a late European push.

With a few key additions this summer, building upon the slowly improving newbies from their current campaign, the Reds can surely expect a return towards the apex of the table in the coming years.

One of those newer acquisitions had been earning particular praise of late, as Cody Gakpo finally seemed to have found his feet on Merseyside despite a tumultuous start. Failing to score in his first three league games, as well as in two FA Cup clashes, the Dutchman began to draw scrutiny for his performances in relation to his £35m price tag.

However, now boasting six league goals and two assists in 18 appearances, already the nation is starting to see glimpses of what the fuss was all about.

Despite this hype, integration into a new country remains a tricky feat. Not every game can be a success, and yesterday marked one of his weaker showings since moving from PSV Eindhoven.

How did Cody Gakpo play vs Brentford?

It is a testament to the underperformance of the 24-year-old that his 5.9 Sofascore rating was comfortably the worst of any player on the entire pitch. He was anonymous, wasteful, and yet someone survived for the full 90 minutes.

Such a low rating might come as a shock, but when delving deeper into his actual involvement, it quickly becomes clear why he was deserving of such a rating.

Firstly, the Netherlands international mustered just 32 touches all game despite his side enjoying 54% of the ball. For comparison, even his goalkeeper Alisson enjoyed more possession (38 touches).

Had Gakpo at least been efficient, such a lack of influence on the game could be forgiven. However, what exacerbated issues was that the wide man did boast golden chances, two of which he spurned. Such profligacy seeped into an absence of creativity too, as his 80% pass accuracy contained zero key passes made.

Goal's Neil Jones perhaps summarised the Dutchman's display best, awarding him a 6/10 rating, while writing that Gakpo 'looked a little leggy in the second half and somehow didn't score from virtually on the line.'

A tough day at the office offensively is often possible, but to cap off a truly forgettable afternoon, the 6 foot 4 trickster also lost eigakpoght of the 13 duels he competed in, suggesting that such a shocking display was born of complacency rather than misfortune.

That is something which Klopp will not forgive lightly, and it could cost him his place in the side next time out. His big January addition let him down yesterday.