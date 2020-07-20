Colchester Community Stadium

Key Information about Colchester Community Stadium

Colchester Community Stadium is one of the newest grounds in the Football League – it was opened for League Two side Colchester United in August 2008 after construction began the previous year.

The Essex located stadium has an all-seater capacity of 10,105, and it is currently known as the JobServe Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

Colchester Community Stadium is split into four stands; simply known as North, South, East, and West Stands.

A history of Colchester Community Stadium

Prior to the construction of Colchester Community Stadium, Colchester United previously had played their home games at Layer Road since 1937; however, since 1970 the club had been trying to find a new home as it was announced that Layer Road required almost £300,000 of basic improvements to meet safety requirements at the time. A new site was finally chosen in the 1990s, and plans were submitted in April 1999 to construct on a 30-acre site.

It was not until 13 November 2006, that Colchester United’s chief executive Marie Partner announced to fans that they had received the green light to begin construction on the Colchester Community Stadium. Plans also included approval to build 1,500 homes, a police station and a primary school which ties in with the club’s community morals. Work commenced on the Cuckoo Farm site in the summer of 2007, and as a consequence of owing to a deal with building firm Weston Homes, the ground was to be re-named as the Weston Homes Community Stadium.

The sponsorship deal was confirmed for ten years, and it was worth up to £2m, including shirt sponsorship for their inaugural season as a partner.

The first match to be played at the Colchester Community Stadium was a friendly between Colchester and LaLiga side Athletic Bilbao on 4 August 2008 – a game which finished 2-1 to the Spanish side. Over the years, Colchester Community Stadium has hosted many England U21/Women games, including a debut for full England international Marcus Rashford as he notably scored a hat-trick against Norway in 2016. The highest record attendance at the Colchester Community Stadium was set on 16 January 2010 as Colchester hosted Norwich City. An almost sell-out crowd of 10,064 witnessed the U’s suffer a 5-0 defeat by the Canaries.

Tickets to Watch Colchester United at Colchester Community Stadium

Single adult matchday tickets start at just £16.50 per person, and the earlier you buy, the cheaper your ticket will be. In addition to a paying adult, up to four under-11s can be brought along to a match for free.

Adult season tickets can be purchased from £316, concessions from £228, 18-21s from £243, and under-18s from £171.50 – all of the following are based on online early bird tickets.

Colchester United also offer monthly costs for season tickets if you cannot afford to purchase them all in one go – adult season tickets begin at £28.14 per month.

