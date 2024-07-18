Cole Palmer, who scored for England in the Euro 2024 final, has told an Aston Villa star to join him at Chelsea, according to a report.

Aston Villa’s transfer window so far

Unai Emery, NSWE and Monchi have been busy during the off-season, bolstering Aston Villa’s squad with several new signings ahead of the 2024/25 season, which will include Champions League football.

Recently, Cameron Archer returned to the club on a permanent deal from Sheffield United and Jaden Philogene looks set to follow suit from Hull City. They’ve joined Ian Maatsen, Lewis Dobbin, Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley who have also completed moves to the Midlands, with Everton midfielder Amadou Onana expected to be next.

There have been some outgoings, though, with Villa receiving fees for Douglas Luiz, Tim Iroegbunam, Morgan Sanson and Viljami Sinisalo, and it looks as if another star is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer wants Ollie Watkins at Chelsea

According to Football Insider, Palmer has been trying to persuade Ollie Watkins to quit Aston Villa and sign for Chelsea. As we know, both players represented England this summer, with Palmer setting up Watkins’ dramatic late winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final.

He now wants to play alongside Watkins at club level, something which could reportedly be key when it comes to any potential move and trying to turn Watkins’ head away from Villa Park. Chelsea also want Watkins and could even offer midfielder Conor Gallagher as part of a transfer.

Watkins told Palmer, who cost Chelsea £40m last year from Manchester City, that he would set him up to score for England in the semi-final, saying:

"Unbelievable, I've been waiting for that moment for weeks. It's taken a lot of hard work for me to get to where I am today. Grateful I got the opportunity and I grabbed it with both hands. I'm delighted.

"I swear on my life and my kid's life, I said to Cole Palmer we're coming on today and you're going to set me up. That's why I was so happy with Cole, I knew as soon as he got the ball he was going to play me. You've got to be greedy, touch and finish. When I saw it go in the bottom corner, it's the best feeling ever."

Villa will be hoping that Palmer’s attempt to lure Watkins to Chelsea are unsuccessful after the striker scored 24 goals in all competition for Villa last season, but it could still be a deal to keep an eye on ahead of the new campaign, with Chelsea seemingly after a new marquee striker to rival Nicolas Jackson under Enzo Maresca.