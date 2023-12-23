It's been reported that a towering £39 million striker could be open to joining Chelsea and other Premier League sides, with agents making contact.

Pochettino drops Chelsea transfer hint

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to Sky Sports this week, appeared to suggest that the west Londoners could be active in January.

Chelsea have underwhelmed so far this season, despite spending nearly £400 million on new signings in the summer window. Over their opening 17 league games, Pochettino's side have won just six, with only Man United scoring less goals than them out of any side in the top 10.

As a result, it is believed co-chairman Todd Boehly and co are targeting a new striker next month, with Pochettino hinting new additions are a possibility.

"The Sporting Director and us, we are always talking and assessing - if we need to do something, we'll be ready," said Pochettino on Chelsea transfers.

"The pressure is always to bring young talent, and we have different types of targets - with experience, without experience, some younger than others and that's what it takes to provide the team with what it needs.

"We need to be open to describing the situation. Always communication is really good with the owners, we're sharing everything. It's about sharing ideas; we need each other to express our vision in a way that's a positive statement for the club. If we need to add, we do it together, in a way that takes the best decision for the club."

Chelsea have been linked with an audacious move for Victor Osimhen as one option, but the Nigerian's new deal seriously complicates a January move (Fabrizio Romano).

Ivan Toney is also a rumoured target for the club, but perhaps a cheaper alternative to the aforementioned forwards is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The colossal 6 foot 4 number nine is often playing second fiddle to Lois Openda in Germany, which means a January exit is now on the cards for him.

Sesko could be open to joining Chelsea

According to 90min, Sesko is now eyeing a Premier League move and may be open to joining Chelsea, who are listed as 'long-term admirers'.

The 20-year-old also has interest from Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle, with Chelsea and the aforementioned trio being informed by agents that a winter move could be agreed.

Sesko has scored three goals in 13 appearances this season, with the vast majority of his appearances coming off the bench.

Reports have suggested that the Slovenia international could cost around £39 million, and Sesko's teammates have even told him that he's similar to Man City star Erling Haaland.

"Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy," said Sesko on his comparisons to Haaland.

"They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is. My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I'm better than him."