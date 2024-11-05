Arsenal supporters have been handed some relief in regard to the club's transfer planning, in the wake of sporting director Edu Gaspar's sudden departure from N5.

Edu announces Arsenal exit after five-year stay

The former Gunners midfielder was arguably one of Arsenal's finest off-field appointments in recent years, with the high-ranking club chief playing a key role in transforming them from a mid-table side to genuine Premier League title contenders.

The Brazilian, who was responsible for an array of key first-team signings and Mikel Arteta's appointment, is now drawing the curtain on a memorable five-year stay at the Emirates - after it was announced on Monday that he is officially parting company.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8

The news appeared to come out of nowhere, and it was the last thing fans wanted to hear, following a run of disappointing top-flight results which have left Arsenal playing catch up in the title race and seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Edu now appears set to work under Evangelos Marinakis, where he will head up operations to oversee the development of clubs like Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave under the Greek's umbrella.

Jason Ayto could be a clear choice to replace Edu at Arsenal, considering how closely he has worked with the 46-year-old during their time together in north London. For now, those within and outside the club will be thankful for Edu's influential services and saddened by his exit.

“We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward," said club co-chair Josh Kroenke in a statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone. Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Naturally, questions have been asked about how this impacts Arsenal in terms of preparation for both January and next summer.

Reliable journalist Simon Collings, writing a piece for Standard Sport, has shared a comforting update on Arsenal's transfer plans after Edu's exit this afternoon.

Indeed, he writes that Arsenal's transfer groundwork is often done well in advance, sometimes even 12 months, and the club's remaining executive team have real experience conducting marquee deals - so it appears they will be more than capable of filling in while Arsenal contemplate how best to replace Edu long-term.

In a time like this, the club's all-round structure will be put to the test, as well as their general recruitment team, so it will be very interesting to see how they cope without Edu as Arteta chases a first league title for Arsenal in 21 years.