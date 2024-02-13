NBC Sports commentator Robbie Mustoe has shared who he believes is destined to join Chelsea this summer.

Pressure eases on Pochettino after consecutive Chelsea wins

Much-needed back-to-back victories over Aston Villa in the FA Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League have eased pressure off manager Mauricio Pochettino, and just in time as they gear up for a crucial EFL Cup final contest against Liverpool at Wembley.

It's been another disappointing year under the ownership of Clearlake Capital, coming after they completed a takeover of Chelsea from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in 2022.

European football looks like a very difficult prospect, but these last two victories have indicated that they can at the very least finish this 2023/2024 season on a positive note and continue to build ahead of next year.

"After the first 45 minutes I was very disappointed with the performance," said Pochettino on Chelsea's win over Palace, with the Blues having to fight back from 1-0 down.

Chelsea's best-performing players per-90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.09 Conor Gallagher 7.06 Raheem Sterling 6.86 Levi Colwill 6.82 Enzo Fernandez 6.79

"But that is the challenge every single game. We played a fantastic game against Aston Villa and then after that first 45 minutes, you feel really disappointed.

"In the second half, we started really well, but I think it was a tough game. In the end, I’m really pleased because in this type of game, even if we didn't play 45 minutes in the way we wanted, it’s useful to build our confidence, analyse, and prepare to be consistent."

Chelsea eyeing new striker this summer

Winning the EFL Cup and rounding off the campaign in a strong manner will also be crucial in tempting their summer transfer targets with moves to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are particularly keen to bring a proven goalscorer to west London, and have been heavily linked with wantaway Brentford striker Ivan Toney for months.

The England international, who is back scoring goals after a lengthy on-field ban for gambling breaches, looks set to be one of the hottest commodities of the next transfer window.

“It depends on what Pochettino wants from his striker, but I think Toney would be a really interesting signing for Chelsea," said journalist Paul Brown to GiveMeSport late last year.

"He is an established Premier League goalscorer, he's very ambitious, and his movement is good. I think he'd be interesting for them."

Mustoe backs "maverick" Toney to join Chelsea

When asked about the 27-year-old forward's next move, NBC commentator Mustoe has tipped Toney to join Chelsea despite widely reported interest from other big-name clubs like Arsenal and Man United.

He also suggests Toney has "aggressive" and "maverick"-like tendancies, like Diego Costa and Didier Drogba before him, which could appeal to the club.

“I think Chelsea is the fit,” said Mustoe on The Two Robbies podcast this week. “If it’s going to be this summer, he’s in the last year of his contract, so £60 million. I think he is a Chelsea-type player for me. We’ve seen Diego Costa, Drogba, aggressive, maverick centre-forwards.”