Sky Sports commentator Guy Havord talked up Everton's chances of signing a "fantastic" player in the January transfer window while live on air this weekend.

The Blues may not necessarily be playing the most expansive football in the Premier League at the moment, but they continue to chip away at important points in the relegation battle. On Sunday, Sean Dyche's side secured a 0-0 draw at home to a Chelsea team who are right in the title battle this season, having also earned a stalemate away to Arsenal in their previous league assignment.

The future of Dyche at Everton continues to be a big talking point, and while he has steadied the ship after an awful start to the season, recent reports do suggest that the writing could be on the wall for him. It is believed that the Englishman has little chance of still being in charge beyond the end of the current campaign, with Dan Friedkin feeling a change in the dugout is best for the club.

In terms of players being linked with moves to the Blues, Rangers striker Hamza Igamane has been lined up as a potential replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, should he depart Goodison Park in the near future. The Ibrox ace has scored four goals in as many Europa League appearances this season.

Everton backed to sign "fantastic" player

Speaking on Sky Sports during West Brom's clash with Bristol City on Sunday [via Goodison News], Havord claimed that Everton could sign Baggies midfielder Tom Fellows in January, having eyed him up in the summer/

"He will be, I’m sure, one of those looked at during the January window. Everton were by all accounts sniffing around in the summer. Everton, under new ownership of course, now will look to strengthen their squad (and) will have a bigger budget you would imagine. Tom Fellows, I think most would agree, is certainly one for the future."

Fellows may not yet be a proven Premier League player, which is something many Everton fans will likely crave in the approaching transfer windows, but he could be a great long-term signing.

The 21-year-old has featured in all 22 of West Brom's Championship matches this season, starting 19 of them, with eight assists highlighting the creativity he would bring from midfield. He has also been lauded by former England international Carlton Palmer back in September: "He had his breakthrough into the first-team in the last 12 months, and he is an exciting player who is potentially going to have a fantastic future and is going to go up in valuation."

It is vital that Everton look to sign a mix of experienced players in their prime and youngsters with high ceilings moving forward, and Fellows certainly fits into the latter category.

The Blues' move to their new home has to represent the start of a more positive future, and the West Brom hero could mature into an important part of it as the years pass.