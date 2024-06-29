The Community Shield is a common staple of the English football calendar, with the traditional curtain-raiser whetting the appetite ahead of the upcoming season.

The latest clash will see Manchester City and Manchester United prepare for battle once again at Wembley Stadium after the Red Devils' FA Cup victory back in May. The Citizens were on the verge of successive domestic doubles, before Erik ten Hag's side secured a derby victory as well as revenge for the previous season's final defeat. Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the clash in early August.

The Community Shield explained

Once known as the Charity Shield, the Community Shield was first played between Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers in 1908. It evolved from the Sheriff of London Shield fixture that had been introduced in 1898 as a cup contested by professionals against amateurs.

As a result of leading amateur clubs falling out with the Football Association, the Community Shield was designed to replace the London Shield.

The original format saw the First Division champions play the Southern League champions, and the competition format continued to vary over the years until it was first played between the league and FA Cup winners in 1921.

The competition is organised by the FA, with all proceeds from the annual fixture sent to charities and community-based initiatives around the country, as well as teams in the lower divisions of the English football pyramid.

Funds are usually raised mostly through ticket sales, match programmes, sponsorships and TV deals. Each team competing in the first round of the FA Cup also receives a lump sum for onward distribution to up to three local charities or community projects of their choice.

For example, in 2006, the FA confirmed the Community Shield that was sponsored by McDonald’s raised £880,000, and each of the 124 clubs in the FA Cup that season received £5,000.

Clubs with the most Community Shield wins

Manchester United have the most wins in the Community Shield, with 21 victories in the 30 finals they have played in - including the very first Community Shield win in 1908.

Reigning champions Arsenal have 17 wins following their 2023 triumph on penalties over Man City, while Liverpool are one behind with 16. Everton have nine Community Shield wins, while Tottenham Hotspur have seven.

Man City, Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City are the only other teams to have more than one Community Shield win.

Club Wins Total appearances Last win Manchester United 21 30 2016 Arsenal 17 24 2023 Liverpool 16 24 2022 Everton 9 11 1995 Tottenham Hotspur 7 9 1991 Manchester City 6 15 2019 Chelsea 4 13 2009 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 5 1960 West Bromwich Albion 2 4 1954 Burnley 2 3 1973 Leeds United 2 3 1992 Leicester City 2 3 2021

How to qualify for the Community Shield

The Community Shield is essentially England’s own version of a Super Cup, contested between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup of the previous season.

If one team wins both competitions, the Premier League runners-up automatically qualify for the Community Shield, This most recently occurred last year, when top-flight runners-up Arsenal contested treble winners Manchester City in the 2023 final.

Germany’s DFL-Supercup, Italy’s Suppercoppa Italiana, Spain’s Supercopa de Espana and France’s Trophee des Champions are all equivalents of the Community Shield in Europe. Although, unlike the English version, more recent instalments of the Italian and Spanish tournament have featured four teams, including runners-up from the league and cup.

Community Shield match rules

If the match is all square after normal time, the game will go straight to penalties. Four out of the last seven Community Shield matches have ended level after 90 minutes of play, so it is not unusual for this fixture to go the distance.

Arsenal have won all of their last three penalty shootouts in the Community Shield - in 2023, 2020 and 2017 - though lost on penalties in 2003 before embarking on their unbeaten Premier League season.

Date Fixture Kick-off time Saturday 10th August Man City vs Man Utd 3pm

Deemed as the curtain-raiser of the English football season, Man United will face Man City in this year’s Community Shield. It will be the 194th Manchester derby in all competitions and only the third in Community Shield history.

Man United secured their spot in the 2024 Community Shield following their triumph over Man City in the 2024 FA Cup final. Youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored to deny Man City a second successive domestic double.

Man City secured their spot in the 2024 Community Shield when they lifted the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive year in May 2024.

Pep Guardiola’s side finished on 91 points, having won 28 of their Premier League games while scoring 96 goals. Erling Haaland won his second successive Golden Boot in the top flight after bagging 27 goals in 31 league appearances.

Both Manchester clubs will kick off their competitive season a week earlier compared to their fellow Premier League clubs to contest the 2024 Community Shield.

The fixture will be played on Saturday, 10th August 2024, with kick-off expected to be at 3pm.

How to get Community Shield 2024 tickets

Both clubs will be selling tickets through their respective club channels for the 2024 Community Shield. It is always recommended to buy tickets through official club websites to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Tickets for the Community Shield 2024 are not yet available to buy, with details yet to be confirmed by either club or the FA.

Last year, Arsenal and Manchester City each received north of 30,000 tickets, with sales through club channels opening in the second week of July. As for prices, they ranged from £10 to £65 depending on seating area and ticket types such as age-specific bands and those who require accessibility arrangements.

Where to watch the Community Shield final on UK TV

The 2023 Community Shield between Arsenal and Man City was shown live on ITV and ITVX, so it is expected to be the same in 2024. It will cap off a busy summer for the station, which is currently broadcasting Euro 2024 matches alongside the BBC.