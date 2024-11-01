Leeds United are now undefeated in seven Sky Bet Championship games and will be hoping to keep that impressive run going when they welcome struggling Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road this weekend.

Argyle are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone and currently without a win in three, but their impressive comeback against Preston North End last week, which saw them come from three goals behind to draw, is proof that Wayne Rooney's side are no pushovers.

"If we allow them to play good football - they play with courage, they can be dangerous," Farke said of Plymouth in a pre-match press conference on Thursday. "They have showed some resilience in the last few games."

In the same press conference, Farke also heaped praise on Rooney, who has previously managed both Derby County and Birmingham City: "His teams never just try to park the bus. They try to play football and I really like that."

Leeds team news and injuries before Plymouth

If Leeds are to beat Plymouth on Saturday, they may have to do so without three players making a combined £135,000 a week. Speaking to the media on Thursday (Adam Pope, BBC), Farke confirmed that all of Daniel James, Patrick Bamford, and Joe Gelhardt are now injury doubts for the fixture.

"We will make a late decision on Joe Gelhardt," he said. "Daniel James has problems with his hamstring. Patrick Bamford adductor. Final test tomorrow. We will make late decisions on them. It depends on how they come through the session tomorrow (Friday)."

Farke also provided an update on the fitness of defender Maximilian Wober, who hasn't played since he sustained a knee injury against Coventry City at the end of September.

"Wober has been back in team training since Tuesday," Farke said, adding: "When you can train, you are available to be picked. He's not ready to start a game. He has been out for five and a half weeks. We expect him to be back fully available pretty soon."

Farke on Guilavogui: "He's settled in really well"

Amid Leeds' ongoing injury crisis, the club entered the free agent market last week to sign former France international and Wolfsburg midfielder Josuha Guilavogui.

Farke did not confirm on Thursday whether the 34-year-old would feature against Plymouth, but did praise the veteran star for the impact he's already had on the training ground.

"He has settled in really well," said the boss. "He has joined in with all team training. He's so professional in how he prepares for and after training. Unbelievable character and a really good player."

In light of Guilavogui's move, pundit Carlton Palmer recently claimed to Football League World that Leeds are now eyeing a move for another free agent in winger Ryan Kent, who earlier this month had his contract with Turkish side Fenerbahce terminated.

"Apparently, Leeds United are a club looking at Kent," said Palmer. "I've always said you've got to be careful with free transfers and players who are out of contract; they're out of contract for a reason. But I think with Kent, this may well be a good move for Leeds."