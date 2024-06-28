The transfer window officially opened two weeks ago today, and while Tottenham Hotspur haven't made any additions in the last fortnight, they have been hard at work.

For example, just a month ago, the club opted to re-sign Timo Werner on another loan deal for the upcoming campaign with an option to purchase.

The German could be a useful addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad throughout the campaign, but based on recent reports, Daniel Levy and Co might already be about to sign the perfect upgrade to the former Chelsea man.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Tottenham have a 'concrete' interest in Hull City's incredibly exciting young talent, Jaden Philogene.

It's not just the Lilywhites who are keen on the young winger, as the report has claimed that West Ham United have entered into preliminary talks over the player. At the same time, a story from earlier this week revealed that La Liga giants Barcelona are also interested in the 22-year-old prospect.

Football Transfers currently value the former Aston Villa gem at just €9.6m, which converts to around £8.1m, but based on his form last season and the level of interest, it seems practically guaranteed that Hull will demand significantly more than that.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line, but with how well he performed in the Championship last season, it's one worth pursuing, especially as he could be the ideal upgrade to Werner.

How Philogene compares to Werner

One of Philogene's biggest strengths is his positionally versatility. He played on the left and right for Hull last season, but with Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson already battling for a place on the right, it seems far more likely that the Englishman would be looking to stake a claim to be the second-choice left-winger behing Son Heung-min, which would put him up against Werner.

So, how do the pair compare? Well, from a pure output perspective, there is not much competition.

In just 32 Championship appearances for the Tigers last season, the "astonishing" gem, as podcaster Ant Northgraves dubbed him, scored 12 goals and provided six assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every 1.77 games.

In contrast, the Lilywhites' German winger scored two goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances, equating to a goal involvement every 2.8 games, and when you include his 14 matches for Leipzig in which he scored two goals and provided one assist, that average becomes 3.5.

When looking at their underlying numbers, the competition is a little closer, but the Hammersmith-born dynamo still comes ahead.

Philogene vs Werner Stats per 90 Philogene Werner Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.43 0.69 Non-Penalty Goals 0.38 0.21 Assists 0.19 0.28 Progressive Passes 2.72 3.95 Progressive Carries 4.94 7.73 Shots 3.68 2.79 Goals per Shot 0.10 0.08 Shots on Target 1.25 0.84 Goals per Shot on Target 0.31 0.25 Passing Accuracy 78.3 74.6 Shot-Creating Actions 4.04 3.54 Goal-Creating Actions 0.42 0.67 Successful Take-Ons 2.79 1.43 Ball Recoveries 4.33 2.94 Aerial Duels Won 0.42 0.08 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

For example, the Stuttgart-born forward edges it in some metrics, such as non-penalty expected goals and assists, actual assists, progressive passes and carries, and goal-creating actions per 90.

However, the England U21 international scores more non-penalty goals, maintains a higher passing accuracy, takes more shots and shots on target, scores more goals per shot and shot on target, produces more shot-creating actions, succeeds in more take-ons, wins more aerial duels, and completes more ball recoveries, also per 90.

Ultimately, based on his form last season and his underlying numbers, Philogene looks like a better player than Werner. While the German will be a useful squad player, Levy and Co should do what they can to sign the Englishman this summer, as he could well be more than that.