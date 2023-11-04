Europe doesn’t have a monopoly on incredible continental club competitions. The Copa Libertadores final, one of the most prestigious club football tournaments in South America, has reached its climax.

In this highly anticipated showdown, two titans of the continent’s biggest clubs, Boca Juniors and Fluminense, will battle it out for supremacy, and the winner will be crowned as the best side in South America.

Let's take a brief look at both teams and their journeys to the final...

Copa Libertadores kick-off time and venue

The 2023 Copa Libertadores final is scheduled to take place on 4th November 2023. The kick-off time for this exhilarating encounter here in the UK is set for 8pm at the beautiful Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The stage is set, and both sets of fans await the game with nervous anticipation.

The Maracana has hosted the showpiece event four times before, most recently in January 2021 as Palmeiras defeated fellow Brazilian outfit Santos 1-0.

Copa Libertadores: Last 5 winners Year Winner 2018 River Plate 2019 Flamengo 2020 Palmeiras 2021 Palmeiras 2022 Flamengo

Boca Juniors' path to the final

Boca Juniors, the Argentine football powerhouse, has a storied history in the Copa Libertadores having won it an impressive six times. Their path to the 2023 final hasn’t been easy, as they’ve had to beat some of the best teams South America has to offer.

The team showcased their strength and determination throughout the tournament. With their famously passionate support of their fans, Boca Juniors came top of their group, beating out Colombian side Deportivo Pereira; Chile’s most successful club, Colo-Colo; and Monagas SC - winning four, drawing one and losing one.

After successfully navigating the group stage, Boca faced Uruguayan side Nacional. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Uruguay, things got a little more exciting at La Bombonera. The game ended 2-2, with the home side winning 4-2 on penalties.

In the quarters, they faced fellow Argentine side Racing Club. Again, they played out a 0-0 in the first leg, only this time, they would have to play the second leg away. Thankfully, they dug deep, and after another 0-0 stalemate, they went through on penalties, winning 4-1.

There would appear to be a bit of a running theme, here. Boca’s semi-final first leg against Brazilian giants Palmeiras also ended 0-0, and again, following a draw in the second leg, they went through on penalties, winning 4-2. Will the final also go to penalties?

Team Copa Libertadores titles Independiente 7 Boca Juniors 6 Penarol 5 River Plate 4 Estudiantes 4

Fluminense's path to the final

Brazilian giants Fluminense haven’t had it easy en route to the final themselves. In the group stage, they came up against Boca’s arch-rivals, River Plate, only finishing top on goal difference. They also overcame Peruvian side Sporting Cristal and Bolivia’s The Strongest FC.

Argentinos Juniors were up in the round of 16. The first game had as many red cards as it did goals, ending 1-1. Fluminense then pulled it out for the second leg, winning 2-0 to get to the quarters.

Paraguay’s biggest club, Olimpia, awaited them, but Fluminense had the tie sewn up by the end of the first leg. A comprehensive 2-0 victory at home meant they could go into the second game with less pressure. They then won that one 3-1.

The semis were a little tougher as they faced fellow Brazilians Internacional. Fluminense went 1-0 up before going down to ten men. Internacional came to lead 2-1, but a 78th-minute equaliser from German Cano spared Fluminense’s blushes.

The second leg away at Internacional got off to a bad start, with the home side going ahead after just 10 minutes. It took until the 81st for Fluminense to equalise before scoring again in the 87th. They held out and confirmed their place in the final.

Where to watch on UK TV

Football enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can catch the Copa Libertadores final live on BBC Three, which can also be accessed via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

Coverage starts from 7.50pm, so there may not be too much by way of insight and analysis throughout, though it's good to see UK viewers given the chance to view the finale for free.

Players to Watch

In a high-stakes final like this, the spotlight naturally falls on the players. Here are a couple of standout players from each team who are expected to make a significant impact:

Boca Juniors - Edinson Cavani: Manchester United fans will be particularly familiar with the experienced Uruguayan forward. The 36-year-old known for his remarkable goalscoring ability and leadership on the pitch, and can turn the game with a single touch. Cavani's experience in high-pressure situations will be invaluable for Boca tonight.

Boca Juniors - Valentin Barco: An agile and creative winger who can play anywhere down the left flank, Barco’s ability to dribble past defenders and deliver precise crosses makes him a constant threat. Already linked with a move to the Premier League with Brighton, expect good things from the youngster.

Fluminense - Ganso: Ex-wonderkid Paulo Henrique Ganso has had a resurgence since signing for Fluminense in 2019. After an unsuccessful spell in Europe with Sevilla, he has made a name for himself as one of the best and most consistent performers back in his home country. Keep an eye out for that man, who likes to pull the strings.

Fluminense - German Cano: The veteran Argentine forward is the top goalscorer in this year’s competition with an impressive 12 goals in 11 appearances. The 35-year-old will no doubt want to inflict some damage on the club from his homeland.

Match Prediction

As we approach the Copa Libertadores final, the excitement is palpable. Both Boca Juniors and Fluminense have demonstrated their quality throughout the tournament, and this final promises to be a clash of football titans.

In historical terms, this is very much a David and Goliath kind of game. Fluminense look to lift the trophy for what would surprisingly be the first time in their history, whereas Boca have the chance to win a record-equalling 7th title.

In a final where anything can happen, it's always hard to make a precise prediction. However, we at Football Fancast love a feel-good story, and we think Fluminense can pip Boca Juniors to the post becoming the 26th different team to win it. Either way, expect a hard-fought match between two very impressive sides.

FFC Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-2 Fluminense