A young Rangers player has sealed a move away from Ibrox after an agreement was reached outside of the transfer window.

Latest Rangers news

The Gers returned to a newly-renovated Ibrox for the first time in many months on Saturday, taking on Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

On an emotional occasion, Philippe Clement's side delivered a strong performance and result, cruising to a 3-0 victory to book their place in the semi-finals. Cyriel Dessers scored twice for the hosts, while a James Tavernier penalty was sandwiched in between, on a positive day all round for Rangers.

For Clement, this was a particularly important result, considering the Belgian is reportedly under pressure to keep his job, following a hit-and-miss start to the season in the Scottish Premiership. His side have already slipped five points behind Celtic, and he will know that a dominant run of form is needed to take some of the heat off him.

A trip to Malmo in the Europa League is up next on Thursday evening, followed by Hibernian's visit in the league, representing another important week for the manager. Now, a fresh piece of Gers transfer news has emerged, despite the window not being open currently.

Rangers youngster seals move away

Rangers' official website has confirmed that young defender Connor Allan has joined Kelty Hearts on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 season, with an agreement reached to take him there.

The 20-year-old has sealed a switch to the Scottish League One side despite the summer transfer window closing at the end of last month, as he looks to enjoy more regular playing time between now and May.

It makes total sense to give Allan this opportunity, considering he isn't seen as a remotely integral part of Clement's plans at Rangers currently.

In fact, he has exclusively been a Gers B team player, making 43 appearances for them - he has four goals and two assists to his name for good measure - but not yet making the grade for a single game in the senior setup.

At 20, it is so important that Allan gains vital minutes at a good level, in order not to go stale in the B team, so this feels like a move that may benefit everyone concerned. It will allow the Scot to return to Ibrox a more experienced player next summer, at which point the club may decide whether to retain his services moving forward or look to receive a fee, letting him leave permanently in the process.

It is encouraging that the Rangers youngster has already made one appearance for Kelty Hearts, coming in the Scottish League One on Saturday, in a 1-0 defeat away to Alloa Athletic. He played all 90 minutes, suggesting he will be considered a regular man from the off, making his development one to watch.