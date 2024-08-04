Glasgow Rangers dropped points during their opening Premiership match last season, setting the tone for a underwhelming campaign.

Philippe Clement’s side repeated the trick on Saturday afternoon, drawing 0-0 with Hearts at Tynecastle to drop two vital points in the title race.

Despite signing nine players during the summer transfer window so far, only one, Connor Barron, was in the starting XI. Familiar names such as Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers were chosen to provide an attacking threat, but the pair failed to shine.

Jack Butland was in fine form, however, building on a wonderful debut campaign at the Light Blues, and he arguably prevented the club from losing the clash against the Jambos.

Jack Butland shone for Rangers against Hearts

The Englishman made two crucial saves early on to prevent Hearts from edging in front, making three saves overall during the tie.

He saw plenty of the ball, taking 46 touches while succeeding with 83% of his passes and also winning 100% of his total duels. If the defence was suspectable to the likes of Lawrence Shankland and Co, then Butland was the wall which couldn’t be breached.

Long may this form continue, but he deserves better in front of him. This is something that Clement will have to rectify.

There is no doubt the goalkeeper will be one of the most important players in the squad this season. Could a summer arrival also be vital following an impressive competitive debut for the Light Blues?

Connor Barron’s game in numbers against Hearts

The midfielder signed on a free transfer following the expiration of his Aberdeen contract, and he is a welcome addition to the first-team squad in Glasgow.

The youngster sparkled for the Dons last term, proving that he deserved a bigger platform to shine in this campaign.

Connor Barron's stats vs Hearts Accurate passes 48/56 Touches 68 Total duels won 4/10 Possession lost 10 Key passes 1 Tackles made 2 Via Sofascore

Barron was majorly involved against Hearts, taking 68 touches while completing 86% of his passes from the heart of the midfield.

Not shy about going forward, the midfielder played one key pass, took a shot and succeeded with one of his two dribble attempts. Defensively, the former Aberdeen starlet won 50% of his ground duels while making two tackles and being dribbled past just once during the game.

Spectacular? No. But his display was solid, showing clear signs that with more appearances for the Gers, he will continue to get better and better.

Lewis Anderson, writing for Glasgow World, gave Barron a match rating of 7/10 for his performance, stating that ‘he worked his socks off’ and this is all Clement can ask for.

Butland will save the club plenty of points throughout the season with his exploits between the posts, but Barron could help the Light Blues win plenty from the midfield, as he can dominate games when at his best.

Bringing him in for nothing could prove to be one of the Belgian’s finest pieces of transfer business this summer. Don’t be surprised to see the Gers make a stunning profit on him a few years down the line.