Chelsea continued their abysmal run of form last night, as they fell to an embarrassing loss at the hands of Manchester United. In doing so, it secured a top-four finish for Erik ten Hag, and further resigned Frank Lampard to one of the worst finishes in his clubs' history.

Todd Boehly has overseen a diabolical first year in charge of the west London outfit, laden with transfer missteps, a managerial merry-go-round and a points tally to rival their darkest days.

Last night only exacerbated worries around Stamford Bridge, who despite Mauricio Pochettino's imminent arrival, have seen little alter in terms of form or mood. The 44-year-old caretaker boss has still won just once since his temporary appointment in early April.

Despite being humbled by many of their rivals, few emphasised the failures of this term like the 4-1 drubbing that has just come at Old Trafford.

How did Conor Gallagher play vs Manchester United?

Having earned yet another start, in what was Conor Gallagher's 33rd appearance of the campaign, the £50k-per-week workhorse has remained ever-present in the side despite rumours of a potential exit in January.

In fact, Everton were even rumoured to have lodged a £45m bid, which Boehly and Graham Potter opted to decline.

However, after last night's performance, the American might be wishing he could redo that decision.

Starting in a midfield three, the 23-year-old was his usual busy self in the engine room, but for all the wrong reasons. He would occasionally find himself in positions of promise, or even break up a dangerous attack, yet his decision-making left little to be desired as the travelling support watched on in agony.

His 5.3 rating was the worst of anyone on the pitch, and it was a figure supported by the fact he was dribbled past twice, failed in all three of his attempted dribbles and missed one big chance, via Sofascore.

Whilst this kind of profligacy could often be excused, such defensive failures were unlike the England international, who has won on average 3.6 duels per game throughout the campaign.

However, against United, he would only win two of the 11 he competed in at an abysmal 82% failure rate.

Even though goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga shipped four goals on the road, a late flurry of saves actually turned the Spaniard's equally shocking display into more of an admirable one. He prevented a total of 2.09 expected goals, making Gallagher far worse on the night.

Boehly will have questioned many of his decisions throughout this tumultuous year, although few have been as catastrophic as turning down such big money for a man capable of such terrible performances.