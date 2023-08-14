Highlights Spurs have signed James Maddison but could still do with an injection of midfield quality.

A technically-gifted £50m asset could arrive as a result.

They'd be a phenomenal partner for Yves Bissouma in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League season underway on Sunday, and it has already become clear how Ange Postecoglou will seek to set his side up...

Who else do Spurs want to sign?

Recording an admirable 2-2 draw with a resolute Brentford side, the Lilywhites enjoyed a couple of standout performances as they began life with not only their new manager but without star man Harry Kane.

Amongst all the intrigue such narratives brought, it provided a fine foundation for one player to steal the show. Now, his Australian manager could be set to sign a perfect partner for that man, Yves Bissouma.

One such option that remains is Conor Gallagher, who Football Insider referenced with regard to a potential north London switch recently.

Whilst the report is a largely negative one, playing down their chances of snatching the England international, it must be noted that they have just come into a very large sum of money with the sale of their key striker.

Given the midfield maestro will likely cost around £50m, and it is noted that Spurs remain interested despite all these claims, perhaps there is still a deal to be struck.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

Many were startled by just how calm and assured Bissouma performed yesterday, given the struggles he endured under Antonio Conte's regime.

The Italian boss was not kind to his 2022 summer signing, handing him just ten starts in the Premier League and vocally questioning his tactical acumen: "The only player that is struggling a bit with the tactical aspect is Bissouma, but also he is improving a lot in every aspect. With the ball, he’s really good, defensively he has to pay more attention."

So, to earn the second-highest match rating within that aforementioned game, via Sofascore, having maintained a 92% pass accuracy, enjoyed 138 touches of the ball and won nine ground duels, it is clear just how important the Malian midfield general could be to Postecoglou in the near future.

He was industrious and economical, and would certainly benefit from an all-action colleague like Gallagher to offset his calming presence.

After all, the 23-year-old was lauded by The Athletic's Mike Stavrou, who noted just last year: "Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

A tireless hard worker but with that touch of class to align with Spurs' system, his presence could offer some much-needed energy besides the metronomic Bissouma, and an added touch of attacking impetus.

After all, the Cobham graduate did enjoy a standout year on loan at Crystal Palace back in 2021, where he scored eight and assisted a further five across all competitions from the engine room.

His energy is further emphasised by his underlying figures, which detail his excellence in a number of attributes that give credence to the suggestion that there is little he cannot do on a football pitch.

When compared to other central midfielders across Europe, he ranks in the top 14% for total shots per 90, the top 4% for progressive passes received per 90 and the top 5% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

As a manager who craves a high press, alongside a player whose game is built around dogged, lung-busting displays, these two seem a match made in heaven that could tackle this division.

Especially with someone like Bissouma beside him, feeding balls into him whilst offering a foundation for the £50k-per-week ace to recapture those figures enjoyed at Selhurst Park.