Over the years, Chelsea have had some outstanding talent on their books. From academy players including Ray Wilkins and John Terry to the likes of Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard who were brought in from other clubs both in England and abroad, all of whom have gone on to become club legends.

However, the Blues have also sold players who have left Stamford Bridge and become exceptional elsewhere. Perhaps the two most famous cases of that occurring are when Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah left the club. The pair are now considered Premier League legends having had unfathomable success after leaving Chelsea.

De Bruyne left Chelsea in 2012, after making just nine appearances for the Blues. He ended up at Manchester City, via Wolfsburg, and has gone on to become one of the all-time great Premier League midfielders. He has 102 goals and 170 assists in 382 City games, winning countless trophies including a treble.

Salah left Stamford Bridge in 2015 for Roma, having played 19 times for Chelsea. Since then Salah joined Liverpool, where he has scored 211 goals and registered 89 assists in 349 games for the club, and has won the Champions League.

As the summer approaches, Chelsea are in danger of repeating the process, with one player who came through the academy potentially on his way out of the club during the transfer window.

Chelsea could sell star midfielder

The player in question here is England midfielder and Cobham graduate Conor Gallagher. Despite playing a key role for the Blues in the 2023/24 campaign, he could depart the club in the summer transfer window.

At least, that is according to TEAMtalk, who reports that Tottenham Hotspur “remain firmly in the mix” to acquire Gallagher’s services ahead of next term, having had an interest in signing him since last year.

Spurs were thought to be close to getting a £35m deal over the line during the 2023 summer window, although he remained a Chelsea player during the most recent campaign.

However, a deal worth around £40m this time around could be enough to prise him away from Stamford Bridge, but the Chelsea owners could try and hold out for around £50m. Whatever the price, Spurs must decide soon if they wish to sign Gallagher. Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also thought to be interested, meaning the Lilywhites must close the deal soon.

Chelsea could repeat Man City’s mistake

One thing Chelsea must be careful of when selling such a talented academy product like Gallagher is not to repeat the mistake that Manchester City made when selling the Blues Cole Palmer last summer.

The England international became Chelsea’s key man during what was a bleak 2023/24 season. Palmer scored 25 goals and registered 15 assists in just 45 games in all competitions, as he helped them to a sixth-place finish and secured qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Indeed, despite the incredible depth that City have on the right-hand side, with the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva capable of playing there, it does feel like they missed out on homegrown talent Palmer, and potentially regretted selling the 22-year-old.

This is a feeling Chelsea could have in 12 months if they sell Gallagher and he ends up performing at his new club. The 24-year-old was described as “irreplaceable” by Glenn Murray on Match of the Day last season in January, and his game time certainly reflected that.

Gallagher played 37 Premier League games for the Blues in 2023/24, chipping in with seven goals and five assists along the way. However, it was his versatility that made him so important. The England international played in four different positions across the midfield, helping his side wherever they needed.

Gallagher's stats by position 2023/24 Position Games Goals Assists Attacking midfield 21 5 4 Central midfield 18 1 3 Defensive midfield 8 1 1 Left midfield 2 0 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

Chelsea might be left with no choice but to sell an academy graduate like the 24-year-old for pure profit next season, given they need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. However, if that player is Gallagher, it could come back to bite them later on down the line.