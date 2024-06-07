A Premier League star is thought to be interested in joining Tottenham this summer, and there is a belief at Spurs they can strike a £40 million deal.

Levy ready to back Ange with Spurs signings in busy summer

The north Londoners and chairman Daniel Levy are ready to back manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer window, as they target at least three more key signings in multiple positions.

They've already sealed a season-long extension on Timo Werner's loan deal, which was originally meant to expire this month. That contract included a £15 million option to buy the German from RB Leipzig, but Levy managed to renegotiate in Tottenham's favour.

Werner will remain on loan for the 2024/2025 season, and this new arrangement contains a new option to buy the 28-year-old for around £8.5 million next summer. The forward, according to reports, won't be the only attacking signing Spurs make this summer either.

After Werner and potentially another wide attacker, there is the matter of bringing in a new centre-back, striker and midfielder - which is an apparent goal for Tottenham (Tom Allnutt). Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being heavily linked with the Spurs exit door this summer, so much so that Spurs are reportedly in the market for a new midfielder.

Postecoglou is thought to be a real fan of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, and Spurs have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old since last year. Gallagher's contract situation, which expires in 2025, means Chelsea could be forced to sell him this summer.

This has alerted the Lilywhites, Atletico Madrid and Premier League rivals Aston Villa, as TEAMtalk explain.

Gallagher interested in Tottenham as Spurs eye £40 million deal

While the midfielder's ultimate wish is to remain at Stamford Bridge, this is looking like a less and less likely scenario. As such, a move to Tottenham interests Gallagher, and Spurs think they could sign him for around £40 million.

This is £10m less than what Chelsea are demanding for him, but Gallagher's deal expires just next year and interested sides believe Enzo Maresca's team will need to make a compromise.

Conor Gallagher's best Premier League games for Chelsea last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 8.64 Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.39 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town 7.90

“He reminds me a lot of Lampard and also he [Gareth Southgate] likes to promote from within. I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher," said former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas on Gallagher.

"He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game. He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances.